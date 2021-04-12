Man due in court following stabbing incident in Limerick

A MAN who was arrested following a stabbing incident in Limerick city centre at the weekend has been charged by investigating gardai.

The suspect, whose aged in his 20s, was arrested by uniformed gardai who responded to reports of a disturbance at a flat at Ellen Street on Sunday evening.

The victim, whose aged in this 50s, sustained multiple injuries in the assault and remains in a serious condition at University Hospital Limerick.

A knife was recovered at the scene which was preserved overnight to facilitate forensic and technical examinations by members of the divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

This evening, gardai have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident and will be appear in court on Tuesday.

"Gardaí in Henry Street have charged the man that was arrested in relation to the serious assault that occurred on the evening of Sunday, April , 2021 at a residence on Ellen Street, Limerick city. The man was charged this evening and is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning."

Investigations are ongoing.