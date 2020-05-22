Motorists caught speeding in Limerick Tunnel during garda clampdown

A NUMBER of motorists have received fines after they were caught speeding at the Limerick Tunnel.

The detections were made this Friday as part National Slow Down Day – a 24-hour clampdown on speeding offences which began at 7am.

According to gardai, at three vehicles have been detected driving in excess of 100km/h at the Limerick Tunnel. Each will receive a fine and penalty points.

Other notable detections in Limerick include a motorist who was detected travelling at 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone at Ballinacurra Road; 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21a t Adare and 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone at Clare Street, Limerick.

The objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads across the country.

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement and gardai will also, through various media channels, remind people of the potential impact on families and communities of speeding.