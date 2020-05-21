WATCH: Limerick motorists warned of 24-hour garda clampdown on speeding

Gardai are warning motorists they will be out in force across Limerick from 7am this Friday as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads across the country.

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement and gardai will also, through various media channels, remind people of the potential impact on families and communities of speeding.

"During the current Covid-19 restrictions, we have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable users on our roads. Excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to serious injuries and fatalities. Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads the levels of speed has increased. Whilst the vast majority of drivers drive safely within the speed limits, and it is most welcome, there still remain those who continue to drive at excessive speeds," said Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Roads Policing Bureau.

National Slowdown Day 22nd - 23rd May 2020

We will be conducting a 24 hour road safety initiative to promote road safety and to lower speeds. #SlowDown #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/THaDqKZ2d0 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 21, 2020

Limerick City and County Council as well as other State agencies have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

“Even though traffic volumes have reduced, the need for drivers to slow down has never been greater. Anyone out driving will probably encounter large numbers of people out walking, jogging and cycling within five kilometres of their homes. Vulnerable road users will probably need to social distance too when sharing the road. This means that drivers really need to be alert to their presence. Care also needs to be taken by pedestrians, to ensure their safety, by using a footpath. Where there is none, they need to walk as near as possible to the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic. But regardless of who is at fault, the speed at which the collision occurs determines the severity of that crash,” said John Caulfield, interim CEO of the Road Safety Authority.

Throughout the 24-hour operation, gardai will be highlighting notable speeding detections in Limerick and across the country.