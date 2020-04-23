Limerick man charged over €230k drugs seizure granted bail

A MAN has appeared in court after he was charged in connection with the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb in County Limerick earlier this week.

The drugs, worth an estimated €230,000, were seized during operations in the Kilteely and Knockainey areas.

Garda Michelle Browne told Limerick District Court that Ian Gilbert, 35, who has an address at Knockainey, Hospital was arrested at 10.28pm on Tuesday.

She said he made no reply with he was subsequently charged with six offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The defendant, who is not working, is accused of possession of the drugs for the purpose of sale of supply.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized at around 10pm on Tuesday when members of the divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a vehicle at Miltown, Kilteely during routine Covid-19 patrols.

Further quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb, worth an estimated value of €100,000, was seized during follow-up searches in Knockainey.

During a brief court sitting, Inspector Niall Flood told Judge Marian O’Leary there was no garda objection to bail subject to Mr Gilbert complying with a number of strict conditions.

He must sign on daily at Bruff garda station and obey a curfew at his home address. He must also surrender his passport and supply a mobile phone number to gardai.

There was no objection to an application for legal aid and solicitor Sarah Ryan was assigned to represented the defendant.

The matter has been adjourned to September 18 for directions.

A woman, aged in her 20s, who was also arrested and questioned following the seizures has since been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.