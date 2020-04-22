Major Limerick employer announces a 'phased resumption of operations'

KOSTAL, the Abbeyfeale-based manufacturer of automotive electronic systems, has taken the decision to implement a phased resumption of operations.

The move came into effect at its Abbeyfeale and Mallow plants this Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson “this decision is in response to a gradual return of demand for our products in markets where automotive production has started to resume”.

The company expects up to 10% of staff will be back on site this week.

“With the health and safety of our staff a priority, both sites will be implementing and strictly adhering to social distancing and other measures as per HSE guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

On March 24 last the company which employs in the region of 700 workers at its Abbeyfeale plant announced that it was temporarily closing its Abbeyfeale and Mallow plants from March 25.

“This is a most regrettable but necessary course of action under the circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which has presented us with serious challenges in meeting public safety directives around social distancing, given the numbers of employees on site. The safety and welfare of our workforce is paramount,” a statement issued at the time read.

“Our operations have also been impacted by Covid-19 in terms of supply chain and a decrease in demand for products across Europe. This closure is for an initial period up to April 27 and will be reviewed with resumption thereafter depending on developments with Covid-19.”

Kostal is one of Abbeyfeale’s main employers and manufactures electronic and mechatronic products for the automobile industry.