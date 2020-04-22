LATEST: More drugs seized during searches of home near Limerick village

GARDAI investigating the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs at a house in Knockainey have located a further quantity of cocaine during follow-up searches.

The cocaine recovered this Wednesday is estimated to have a value of €25,000 – bringing the total value of the drugs seized to €230,000.

Two people – a man and a woman – who were arrested on Tuesday night remain in garda.

The initial seizure was made in the Kilteely area at around 10pm when members of the divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a car during a routine Covid-19 patrol.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized when the vehicle was searched having been stopped.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is still detained.

Further large quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized when a premises in Knockainey was searched during a follow-up operation.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested at that location. She too was taken to Henry Street garda station for questioning.

The cannabis herb seized at the second location has an estimated value of €100,000 while the cocaine which was initially located is worth in the region of €35,000.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.