Cash and drugs seized during searches of Limerick homes

GARDAI have arrested three people and seized a considerable quantity of suspected drugs and cash during an operation in Limerick city.

The arrests were made this Wednesday in the St Mary’s Park and Garryowen areas as part Operation Shannonside which is focusing on the sale and supply of drugs in the city and its environs.

A number of searches were carried out by the divisional drugs unit with the assistance of local detectives and community policing gardai.

Rembers of the Armed Support Unit, Emergency Response Unit and officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau were also deployed during the operation.

“Six houses were searched which resulted in the seizure of €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and cash. A number of mobile phones and drug paraphernalia was also seized during the operation,” said a garda spokesperson.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and woman in her 20s were arrested in connection with the operation.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations.

The operation is connected to the seizure of €18,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine in St Mary’s Park last November.