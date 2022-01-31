Limerick-based public health staff receive Excellence Award for their efforts during pandemic

STAFF at the Department of Public Health Mid-West have received a HSE Excellence Award for their role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020.

Public Health Mid-West, which monitors and manages all emerging health risks and infectious diseases in the community for nearly 400,000 people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary, was one of 11 Public Health departments to receive this award, this Monday.

For nearly two years, staff at the Department of Public Health Mid-West have monitored and intervened in thousands of Covid-19 outbreaks across the region.

They have also charted the disease through surveillance of data and trends and contact tracing of complex situations, offered clinical advice to key priority settings, and frequently updated the public on evolving trends through enhanced communications.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, presented the 11 awards today to all regional Public Health departments, the National Immunisation Office, the Health Surveillance Protection Centre, and the Office of National Clinical Director Health Protection.

While Covid-19 restrictions have eased, today's ceremony took place virtually.

"It is an honour to present the HSE Excellence Award to all staff of Public Health departments across the country. Hundreds of hard-working staff in every region, including doctors, nurses, surveillance teams, contact tracers and administrative staff, have played a unique role throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Henry.

"Many lives have been saved through their tireless efforts in outbreak management and control, the tracking and tracing of the disease, and breaking and preventing numerous chains of transmission in the community. While Public Health’s work is ongoing in this pandemic, it is important that we recognise and acknowledge their major contribution over the past two years,” he added.

Everyone at the Department of Public Health Mid-West is honoured to be awarded an @HSELive Excellence Award for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 pic.twitter.com/b8mQc6mFNI — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) January 31, 2022

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, who received the award on behalf of the Limerick-based department, commented: “We are delighted to receive this award. It is an award for every single person who has worked with us since the start of the pandemic. Our doctors, nurses, surveillance team, contact tracers, and admin team have all played a role in saving lives in every community across the Mid-West region. In receiving this award, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for doing their utmost to protect themselves and each other over the past two years. It has not been easy, but the people of Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary have shown they are true leaders of their community."

Dr Mannix says the work of the Department is far from over and that she and her colleagues are closely monitoring the evolving epidemiological situation across the three counties.

"While restrictions have been lifted and the level of serious illness and death is declining, we have seen more than 16,500 PCR-confirmed cases over the past two weeks in the region. Sickness and Long Covid are still possibilities where there is widespread transmission, which is why we urge people to avail of their boosters, or their third and fourth dose if they are immunocompromised. We also note that around 5% of people aged 12 and older have yet to be fully-vaccinated. The unvaccinated cohort is most at risk of serious illness, but it is never too late for your first dose or to be fully-vaccinated.”