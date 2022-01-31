Department of Health confirms further reduction in number of new Covid-19 cases

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released
THE Department of Health says the number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has fallen for the fifth consecutive day.
It says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,872 new confirmed cases of the disease - the lowest daily figure since Monday of last week when 3,692 PCR-confirmed cases were reported.
Given the easing of restrictions, Covid figures are no longer published at weekends but the Department has confirmed it was notified of 5,091 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday and a further 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases on Sunday.
In addition to the PCR-confirmed cases, a total of 12,709 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal between Friday and Sunday.
Separately, the Department of Health says that as of 8am this Monday, there were 692 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country of which 75 were in ICU.
