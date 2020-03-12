Limerick braced for Covid-19 lockdown

LIMERICK is bracing itself for a potential lockdown in the coming weeks as the cases of coronavirus continue to rise across the country.

Schools, colleges and businesses are all on alert in the event of the government triggering a large-scale lockdown in a bid to slow down the spread of the disease.

THE Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland has written to the HSE advising a lockdown in Ireland to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a week when Italy has restricted movement for all its citizens, the influential group says it's time for Ireland to do likewise.

Eoghan de Barra, an infectious diseases physician at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital and secretary of the group, told the Limerick Leader they are "advocating" a lockdown "in a timely fashion".

"Certainly, the society and its members some of whom are on the expert advisory panel have increasingly taken the strong view that the containment measures should be escalated. A statement was sent to them earlier this week which outlined this view of physicians specialising in infection across the country.

"We've seen what's happened to our colleagues in other countries. We accept its a public health and a wider political decision to trigger these tighter restrictions. But in terms of controlling infection, they are amongst the most effective intervention.

"We realise although it has other implications on society, but advising how to manage infection, that is the effective route," he added.

He said: "Everyone is aware of social distancing. I think it's widely accepted in wider political circles that more stringent measures will be taken in time. It's a very difficult decision to make when. But we are certainly advocating the use of [lockdown] in a timely fashion."

Due to an increase demand for Covid-19 testing across the country, the Department of Health now plans to “significantly” increase testing capacity by expanding to regional laboratories, with a testing lab in Limerick tipped to “come on stream over next couple of weeks”.

As of this Wednesday there were four patients with coronavirus being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, the two-week self-isolation period for the 75 healthcare workers at University Hospital Limerick who were in contact with a confirmed case on February 26, expired this Wednesday. It is understood that once the individuals get two negative swabs they can return to work from this Thursday.

The Covid-19 outbreak looks likely to have a devastating impact on the hospitality trade in Limerick, with hoteliers thousands of euro out of pocket.

With the disease prompting the cancellation of this year’s St Patrick’s Day festival, along with other events across the city and county, there have been a number of bookings cancelled.

One hotelier, David Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, has reported that he has had about €25,000 worth of cancellations in the last week alone, while trade is down at the Limerick Strand Hotel in the order of 20%.

Local pharmacy businesses have been unable to satisfy the demand for hand washes to keep the disease at bay. Abbey Allcare Pharmacy in Kilmallock has been sold out of hand sanitiser since February 20 with no sign of them being able to restock in the near future.

“We have tried every single supplier but with no luck. People are now making their own using two different recipes. Surgical spirit is being used and that too is now in short supply,” said pharmacist Natasha Horvat.

On Wednesday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland bring the total in the Republic to 43.

The HPSC was also informed on Wednesday that a patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland had died. This is the first recorded death relating to Covid-19 reported in Ireland.

It is understood that of the confirmed cases in Ireland, three are receiving treatment in ICU.

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice," said Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health. Mr Holohan’s mother Bridget Ryan “Luke” is originally from Cappamore and Mr Holohan lived in Annacotty for a period of time.

In a statement issued on Tuesday the Department of Education and Skills said that any decision to close schools will be made on public health advice and “there is no such advice at this point”.

It is understood that a number of schools and colleges across Limerick have taken measures to ensure the continuation of study for students and staff in the event of them being asked to stay at home.

A total of 11 patients were on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday, a stark contrast to the 92 patients that were on trolleys two months ago, on January 6.

The daily figure for people on trolleys over the past week has been consistently lower than the recent average rates prompting the question, are people staying away from the ED department as a result of the rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country?

A spokesperson for University Limerick Hospital Group said that the necessary absence of these staff (the 75 staff who have been in self-isolation) “has resulted in the redeployment of other staff to keep essential services running. In de-escalating the site we have also increased discharges and transfers and this has freed up additional bed capacity in UHL, contributing to relatively low numbers of admitted patients waiting in ED.”