Henry Street gardaí given all-clear for coronavirus after prisoner tests negative

GARDAÍ based in Henry Street Garda station have tested negative for COVID-19 (coronavirus) after coming into contact with a prisoner suspected to have contracted the virus.

Up to nine staff in a unit of the station, including two sergeants and seven gardaí, were reportedly told to self-isolate for 14 days after the prisoner was taken to University Hospital Limerick last night.

The prisoner has also tested negative for the virus.

Garda chiefs have stated that front-line officers are to be kitted out with protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.