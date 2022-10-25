In Pictures: Garry McMahon Singing Weekend returns to Limerick town following Covid-enforced absence

THE Garry McMahon Singing Weekend returned to Abbeyfeale earlier this month following a two-year break due to Covid-19.
A variety of events took place across the weekend and the official opening of the festival, at the Ramble Inn, was performed by Éamonn Ó hArgáin, Uachtaran Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.
The Garry McMahon Singing Weekend was established by the West Limerick Singing Club in 2009 to honour his major contribution to song and ballad a year after his death.
Garry had few equals as a traditional singer, and he was a County, Munster and All Ireland champion in Comhaltas competitions.
He was also a versatile composer of traditional and other songs, a talent he inherited from his late father Bryan, who was a writer, and teacher, and a collector of ballads.
The annual singing festival is a wonderful get together of singers, poets and storytellers to honour one of their own from nearby Listowel.
