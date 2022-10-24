In Pictures: Out & About at Limerick Racecourse for Munster National Day

LIMERICK Racecourse was the place to be on Sunday afternoon as it hosted the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National.

The three-mile Handicap Steeplechase, which is one of the highlights of the year, was renamed, in 2016, to honour the memory of JT McNamara, the former top-class amateur from Croom who suffered a life-changing injury following a fall at the 2013 Cheltenham Festival and who died three years later, aged just 41.

Given the good weather and the competitive field for Sunday's feature race, thousands of people flocked to Greenmount Park, Patrickswell for what also the 21st anniversary of the official opening of the venue.

The Big Dog snatched victory (by a head) in the final strides of the Munster National from the 5-1 favourite Ain't That a Shame with Donkey Years coming in third.

The next National Hunt meeting at Limerick Racecourse takes place on November 22 followed by the four-day Christmas Racing Festival which begins on St Stephen's Day.

