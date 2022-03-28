Search

28 Mar 2022

Take a bite out of the Big Apple! Daily flights between Shannon and New York resume

Big Apple looms as daily flights between Shannon and New York resume

Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group; Martina Coogan of United Airlines and United Airlines Pilot Captain Dan Sullivan | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis

Reporter:

David Hurley

28 Mar 2022 2:38 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport has received another boost with the with the resumption of non-stop daily flights to Newark.

The United Airlines service has returned after an absence of almost two and a half years following the US travel ban during the height of the pandemic.  

It is set to operate until October 19 and departs Shannon daily at 12.30pm. 

“United Airlines is a very valued airline partner of Shannon, and we are delighted to welcome them back to our airport as they restore this vital transatlantic service. With its hub status and onward connections, the Newark service is extremely important for our business passengers and is a key component of our transatlantic connectivity for our region and the broader west of Ireland," said Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group.

WATCH: Excitement at Shannon Airport as transatlantic flights resume for first time post-Covid

Martina Coogan, United Airlines sales manager in Ireland added: “We are delighted to return to Shannon Airport in 2022 and resume nonstop services to the United States. With the return of service to New York/Newark, our customers in the west of Ireland can take advantage of a direct connection to the US as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hub at New York/Newark, offering convenient nonstop connections to over 90 destinations across the Americas.” 

The experience of passengers on the service was made easier following the recent introduction of a new security screening system at Shannon which halves time spent in this area and eliminates the 100ml only rule. Shannon is the only state airport in Ireland to operate this cutting-edge technology. 

 

Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the New York city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a journey time of less than 30 minutes 

United’s daily nonstop seasonal services from Shannon to New York/Newark will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class and 153 in economy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media