WATCH: Excitement at Shannon Airport as transatlantic flights resume for first time post-Covid

THERE WAS excitement in the air this morning as Shannon Airport celebrated the return of transatlantic flights for the first time since before the pandemic.

Excited passengers made their way to the gate for their 1:40pm flight to Boston, the first commercial flight across the pond in nearly two years from the airport.

Tomorrow the Shannon to New York service will resume followed by the United Airlines route to Newark on March 28.

Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group welcomed passengers as they got ready for take off and said she was delighted that families and friends on both sides of the Atlantic could be re-united.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for International and Road Transport and Logistics Hildergarde Naughten was also in attendance and said today's flight was a cause for celebration in the region and elsewhere.

Ms Naughten also thanked the government for their investment in Shannon Airport to make sure they survived the pandemic.

A great atmosphere at @ShannonAirport this morning to celebrate the return of transatlantic flights Lots of excited passengers off to Boston this afternoon @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/sJ5eVhUNVz — Frances Watkins (@FrancesW96) March 10, 2022

In December, Shannon Group welcomed the allocation of more than €10m in funding from the Department of Transport.

Mayor of Limerick City and County Daniel Butler told the Limerick Leader that the news of the resuming of services to the US was great for the region.

He said: "It is an exciting time for Limerick and the region. This will connect us back to America, our Diaspora, tourists and our business partners.

"Shannon's success is the region's success so there is a real sense of excitement here today".