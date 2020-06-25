€6m in emergency funding confirmed for Shannon Airport

THE Government has approved the allocation of €6.1m in emergency funding for Shannon Airport as it prepares to fully reopen from next week.

The emergency funding was sanctioned at a Cabinet meeting which was held at Dublin Castle this Thursday evening

Limerick city TD, Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the allocation of the funding which, he says, will be used to upgrade passenger baggage handing facilities at Shannon Airport.

“I very much welcome this evening’s approvAL by cabinet of €6.1M in emergency grant funding to Shannon Airport for the upgrade of passenger baggage handing facilities. This government grant will enable the airport to meet its regulatory requirement in this baggage handing area,” he said.

"Shannon Airport is a key economic driver for the region and Ireland, with it’s activities being exponentially impacted by Covid-19. This funding will assist Shannon Airport in dealing with the challenges ahead as it moves into post Covid-19 take-off mode," he added.

While welcoming the funding, Clare TD Michael McNamara says more government support for Shannon is needed – given the impact of Covid-19 on the airport.

“This emergency funding announcement is a drop of rain in a drought in the context of Shannon Group’s capital investment plans and its outstanding debts. For example, Shannon Group must invest in excess of €6m in its Shannon Heritage properties and fund a €9.7m baggage screening upgrade in the near future, as well as repay a €10m loan to the State for its runway upgrade,” he said.