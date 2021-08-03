BREAKING: More than 130 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick over Bank Holiday weekend

MORE than 130 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick across the Bank Holiday weekend.
Data from the Department of Public Health Mid-West has shown that a total of 135 new instances of coronavirus were logged between Friday and yesterday.
The majority of new cases - 52 - were recorded on Friday, with 32 on Saturday.
Sunday saw 28 new confirmed cases, while there were 23 yesterday.
Across the region, 49 cases were reported in Clare between Friday and Monday, while in North Tipperary, seven cases were reported Friday, with 10 reported on Sunday, August 1. The other two days saw less than five new cases each.
Public Health Mid-West said testing is generally lower at weekends which may explain the dip in case numbers.
