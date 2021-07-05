BREAKING: Killer of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan jailed for life

Alexandru Iordache has been sentenced to life imprisonment
A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of an elderly Limerick woman, whom he targeted in a supermarket, followed and later strangled in her home.
The father-of-two had ‘shoulder surfed’ 78-year-old Rose ‘Rosie’ Hanrahan, while the widow paid for groceries in December 2017, the day after he had arrived in Ireland.
Alexandru Iordache left the country again a week later, but was tracked down through DNA he left behind.
The Romanian, with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had pleaded guilty to her murder on or about December 14-15, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick city.
Mr Iordache received the mandatory life sentence at the Central Criminal Court this Monday.
More to follow....
