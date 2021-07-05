BREAKING: Lifeguard airlifted to Limerick hospital after surfing incident

THE Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115 carried out a rescue and transferred a man to University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the casualty got into difficulty while surfing in Lough Donnell, Quilty, Co Clare.
"CPR was administered on scene and on route to hospital," said the spokesperson.
The man is understood to be a well known local lifeguard.
