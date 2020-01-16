WATCH: Man appears in court charged with murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan

A MAN in his 40s has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan and 12 counts of theft this Thursday night.

Alexandru Iordache, 45, with an address of Dreptatii Street, Bucharest, Romania, appeared before Judge Marian O'Leary at a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 9.05pm.

Family and friends of the late Rose Hanrahan, 78, were present during the hearing, as well as a strong garda presence of more than 15 officers, including Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche and Superintendent Dermot O'Connor, and Superintendent Derek Smart.

The accused, who wore a navy jacket, maroon top and beige pants, did not speak during the 10-minute hearing and required a Romanian interpreter.

Detective Garda Enda Haugh, of Mayorstone garda station, told the court that he arrested the accused at Dublin Airport, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant at 4.10pm this Thursday.

This warrant was executed by Sussex Police in July 2019. The male appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on January 2, where his extradition was ordered on this European Arrest Warrant.

The Romanian national made no reply to the charge.

Garda Colin Dodd, of Dowra garda station, County Cavan, arrested later arrested the accused at Henry Street on foot of 12 different warrants in connection with theft matters.

"He made no reply to any of the charges," Gda Dodd told the court.

Representing the accused, solicitor John Herbert requested free legal aid and a certified Romanian interpreter, both of which were granted.

The accused is to be remanded in custody until Tuesday, January 21 when he will appear before Limerick District Court.

Rose Hanrahan was murdered at her home in New Road, Thomondgate between December 14 and December 15, 2017, the court heard.

This is the first arrest in connection with the arrest of the 78-year-old widowed pensioner.