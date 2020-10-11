BREAKING: Further increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen further and has now passed 1,200, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency team says new cases of the disease have been reported in every county in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

As of midnight Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 814 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country - bringing the total in Ireland since February to 42,528.

A further two deaths have also been reported this Sunday evening.

Of the latest cases, 432 are men and 381 are women with 70% being under 45 years of age.

A total of 226 are in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath with the remaining 343 cases spread across all remaining counties including Limerick.

According the Covid-19 data hub, 54 new cases were reported in Limerick on Saturday night, 15 on Friday, 21 on Thursday, 21 on Wednesday, 17 on Tuesday and 42 last Monday.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home. 22 out of 26 counties have seven day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50%. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country."

Click here to access the Covid-19 data hub