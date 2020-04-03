SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' - Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

My name is Meg and I want to tell my Nana Myra in Newport that i love her very much and i miss her lots but i will see her soon for lots of cuddles Xxx

Dear Granny Breda & Grandad John, Hope you are keeping well, missing you and looking forward to seeing you soon . Sending love & hugs . from All the Dobbie’s, Kelly’s Lynch’s, McEvoys, McGees & Ryan’s Xxxxx

Hi Nana! We miss you, John and Bella! See you soon when the planes fly again! From Emma, Evan and Elias in Helsinki Finland.

Blake visiting his grandparents michael and rita from st Mary's park with the Christmas lights on Blake would like to say hi to them and that he misses them so much and that he loves them x

Dear Gogo Brian, I miss you lots and I can't wait to see you in Askeaton again soon. Lots of love, Lily O'Shea, Dromid Co.Kerry xxx

Baby Danny Browne, aged 3 months, is really missing his grandad, Dan Moloney from Moloney’s Garage in Abbeyfeale and his other grandparents, Pat and Helen Browne from Athea. He is lucky he has his loyal furry friend Alfie to keep him company! His great granny, Mary Moloney, is really missing his beautiful smiles and cannot wait until we are all reunited!

Hi Granny and Grandad, I miss ye lots and I can't wait to see you both again. I'm looking forward to eating more of Granny's porridge and giving Grandad a hand with the milking. Love ye lots, Jim. Grandparents: Jim and Margaret Lyons, Ballingarry Grandchild: Jim Long, Dublin

My name is Kyle. I want to tell my granny and granddad kate and matt in Castleconnell I love them and miss them so much and i cant wait to give them a big hug. Xxx

Photo of Logan aged 2 and Donna aged 1 from Ballyneety. Missing nanas baking and helping grandad in the garden. We love them lots and can't wait to see them again soon. Xxx