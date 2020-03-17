SLIDESHOW: Celebrating St Patrick's Day at home in Limerick

Thanks to everybody who sent us in their pictures of St Patrick's Day at home in Limerick. The coronavirus might have made it the strangest national holiday ever, but it hasn't quelled our spirit or creativity.

We loved them all including little Freya Dillon, aged 1, celebrating her first ever St Patrick's Day at home with her sisters Layla, Ellie and Abbie!

We think Mabel Cosgrave might be our youngest celebrant, however, she's only six weeks old!

The following was posted on Twitter by Dr Ann Marie Ryan

We also love young Sean Ryan's Lego parade too. Great creativity!

Thanks also to the McAreavys in the Channel Island of Jersey celebrating our national holiday and sending good wishes and also to everyone who got their adorable pets in on the act.

There were community parties too, where the etiquette of social distancing was respectfully observed. See this from our reporter Nick Rabbitts in Raheen

Happy #StPatricksday from nine year old Ciara Conway! pic.twitter.com/CbSbjOGMgS — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, here is a video (via Post Punk Podge on Twitter) of Ann and Jenny Blake leading a singsong on Wolfe Tone Street. Great gallows humour with the song choice!