SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' - Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

THERE has been an overwhelming response to the Limerick Leader’s call-out to children to pen a special message to their grandparents or loved ones during the nationwide lockdown.

The children are photographed either in recent days or in happier times with their grandparents or loved ones before social distancing was implemented due to Covid-19.

The photos are accompanied by touching words expressing how much the children miss the company of their loved ones. Keep them coming - - - Email: community@limerickleader.ie