SLIDESHOW: Victorious Limerick hurlers visit children at Temple Street Hospital

HURLING champions Limerick took time out of their schedule this Monday to drop by the wards at Temple Street Children's University Hospital in Dublin.

The conquering All-Ireland heroes shared their celebrations with the children and staff at the hospital before boarding a train to Limerick for the homecoming.

Manager John Kiely, captain Declan Hannon and goalkeeper Nickie Quaid were among those who visited Temple Street, where they met staff, patients and their families, bringing the Liam MacCarthy with them for the visit.

A massive homecoming party is planned for the hurlers later this Monday, with a ticketed event taking place in the Gaelic Grounds.

The team is due at Colbert Station at 5.40pm and will travel on an open-top bus through the city to the Gaelic Grounds for the official event.

- The Limerick Leader will have live coverage all evening - see www.limerickleader.ie for more.