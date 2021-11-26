PICTURES: Limerick influencer Niamh de Brún marries star Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid

LIMERICK influencer Niamh De Brun has married Kilkenny hurling star TJ Reid in a lavish ceremony in Adare today.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends after their wedding was pushed back from last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Read full story below or click 'Next' or 'Prev' for more photos

The new husband and wife have been sharing photos on their social media accounts of their preparations for the big day with their followers wishing them well.

Niamh wore a long sleeve gown with lace detailing while TJ looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The couple were photographed enjoying a guard of honour by TJ's teammates outside Holy Trinity Abbey in Adare where the ceremony took place.

The reception is set to take place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this Friday evening where the couple got ready for their special day.

The seven time All Ireland winning hurler TJ and blogger Niamh live in Kilkenny with their dog Casper.

However, Niamh hails from Dooradoyle and they returned to her native Limerick to celebrate their nuptials.

Niamh's father is a senior lecturer at Mary Immaculate College and her mother is the former principal of Ard Scoil Ris.

The couple got engaged in March 2019, when TJ popped the question to Niamh in Cobh, Cork – where they first met.

PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson