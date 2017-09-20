Watch: Paths at #Ploughing17 now being closed due to flooding

HEAVY rain at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships has caused the closure of at least one pathway due to flooding.

The pathway outside the FBD marquee at Row 11, Block 3 at the massive event in Screggan, Offaly has been closed due to flooding.

While many people are choosing to walk straight through the flooding, security is trying to get people to use a detour.

The rain does not seem to be easing off for day two of the ploughing.

Earlier, Met Eireann has forecast some heavy downpours.

A record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day this Tuesday - an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure.

