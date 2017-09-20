WATCH: 20 metre long sword attracts attention at #Ploughing17

THIS 20 foot long meticulously carved sword has been causing quite a stir at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.

Hours upon hours of work have gone into creating the incredible piece and the story that goes with it is also worth a listen. Make sure to check it out for yourselves in you are in Screggan today or tomorrow.

The wellies are well and truly needed today at the massive event in Offaly, as Met Eireann has forecast some heavy downpours.

A record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day this Tuesday - an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure.

