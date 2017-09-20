WATCH: Soggy conditions underfoot as rain arrives for Day 2 of #Ploughing17

THE wellies are well and truly needed today at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships which are taking place in Screggan, Co Offaly as Met Eireann has forecast some heavy downpours.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly breezes so be prepared for the some typical Irish weather at the Ploughing Championships today!

A record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day this Tuesday - an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure.

With clear blue skies throughout the day, shoppers and agricultural enthusiasts joined celebrities and politicians on the increased 30km of metal roadway to experience a great day out.

From farming to fashion, artisan foods to top-of-the range machinery the very best of what Ireland has to offer was on display today for people of all interests to enjoy.

Wednesday's action-packed day includes Fashion Shows, Celebrity cookery demonstrations, Machinery Demos, Sheep shearing, and a complete musical line up on the bandstand. Also taking place will be the All Ireland Brown Bread Baking competition, sheep shearing and the main attraction, the All Ireland Ploughing competition.

One to the highlights of the week will take place today as Ladies and Gents take part in the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ competitions. This year will see some fabulous prizes up for grabs for those making the effort, kindly sponsored by the ghotel, Louis Copeland and the Bridge House Hotel.

