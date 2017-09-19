WATCH: President Michael D Higgins officially opens #Ploughing17

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has officially opened the 2017 National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.

The President talked about the importance of traceability and the place of rural Ireland in Irish society and around the world.

He also commented on the importance of dealing with Brexit.

The President was joined on stage by Anna May McHugh and Councillor Liam Quinn, Chairperson of Offaly County Council.

