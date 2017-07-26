LoveyourLimerick: Person of the year Luke Culhane supports photo competition

LIMERICK person of the year Luke Culhane has lent his support to the new #LoveyourLimerick photo competition as part of Limerick Going for Gold.

The 14-year-old, whose powerful video highlighting the need to stand up to faceless online bullies attracted global attention, has produced a new video encouraging people to enter the competition.

The winner of the photography competition will take home €500, with an additional €500 awarded to their community. Details on how to enter are below.

The Limerick Going for Gold campaign, which the Limerick Leader is supporting, gets underway this Thursday.

The winner of the Going for Gold grand finale, which takes place this October, will bring home the top €10,000 prize to the home parish. Glin Development Association is the current title holder.

Mayor Stephen Keary, launching the competition, said that he was delighted to see “the positive impact” that the initiative has had on communities.

He thanked the JP McManus Charitable Foundation, which is providing €75,000 in prize money this year.

Categories include Limerick in Bloom; Residential Areas (including Estates); Challenge Category; Tidy Towns Incentive Category; Best Front Garden Competition, which is sponsored by the Parkway Shopping Centre.

Gerry Boland from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation said: “I’m delighted with the new #loveyourlimerick photo Competition element to this year’s Limerick Going for Gold. I would also like to take the opportunity to confirm on behalf of the Charitable Foundation that the prize fund for Limerick Going for Gold 2017 is once again in the region of €75,000, with a top prize of €10,000 in the Challenge Category and €5,000 in the Limerick in Bloom Category.

For those who wish to enter the #LoveYourLimerick photo competition, e-mail high resolution images (between 1MB to 10MB) to limerickgoingforgold@limerick.ie. People can also upload their pictures online, using the #LoveYourLimerick hashtag.

This year's Limerick Going for Gold is proudly supported by the Limerick Leader.