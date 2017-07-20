LimerickPoll: Who should replace Rassie Erasmus at Munster?

IT is well known now that Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is to leave his post at the end of December to take up the role of Springbok Director of Rugby.

What remains unknown, is who will take his place? An interim coach is a likely option for Munster, but speculation is huge as to who will take over the role full time.

The early betting has suggested a long list of candidates, but we want to know who you think should take over from Erasmus as Munster's director of rugby come December?

The result of the above poll, which will close at 10am next Wednesday, July 26, will feature in another packed sports section of the Limerick Leader broadsheet, out on Thursday morning in all good shops.