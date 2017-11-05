Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh ease past Rockies into Munster final with Ballygunner

LIMERICK champions Na Piarsaigh eased into a fourth Munster club SHC final this Sunday afternoon with a win over Cork’s Blackrock.

This semi final in the Gaelic Grounds finished Na Piarsaigh 2-26 Blackrock 0-10.

Na Piarsaigh now advance to play in the November 19 final against Waterford’s Ballygunner in either Thurles or Cork.

This semi final was all too easy and that was without the injured Shane Dowling.

Ronan Lynch stepped into the free-taking role and hit 0-15 – nine frees and two ‘65s.

Na Piarsaigh were 2-11 to 0-6 by half time.

They made a fast start with Ronan Lynch, Peter Casey and Adrian Breen points before the Cork side opened their account.

At the mid-point of the opening half it was 0-8 to 0-3 with William O’Donoghue joining the scoring.

Then came the goals.

First Peter Casey crashing to the net in the 16th minute and then 90-seconds later David Breen added their second when he cut in from the right.

That had the Limerick champions 2-8 to 0-4 ahead.

John O’Sullivan and Michael O’Halloran frees hit back but Na Piarsaigh ensured an 11-point half time lead with points from Lynch and Casey.

In the second half it was all Ronan Lynch scores from placed balls, but Kevin Downes, Niall Buckley, Kevin Ryan and Conor Boylan did get in on the act.

SCORERS: Ronan Lynch 0-15 (10frees, 2 '65, 1 lineball), Peter Casey 1-3, David Breen 1-0, Adrian Breen 0-3, William O'Donoghue, Niall Buckley, Kevin Downes, Kevin Ryan, Conor Boylan 0-1 each. Blackrock: Michael O'Halloran 0-4 (4frees), David O'Farrell, Ger O'Regan, David Cashman, John O'Sullivan, Alan O'Callaghan and Liam O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: Padraic Kennedy; Jerome Boylan, Mike Casey, Niall Buckley; Tommy Grimes, Cathall King, Alan Dempsey; Ronan Lynch, William O’Donoghue; Conor Boylan, David Breen, David Dempsey; Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes, Peter Casey. Subs: Gordan Brown for David Dempsey (h-t), Kevin Ryan for Peter Casey (43mins), Mike Foley for Tommy Grimes (47mins), James O’Brien for Niall Buckley (53mins), Kieran Kennedy for Jerome Boylan (57mins).

BLACKROCK: Gavin Connolly; John Cashman, Dylan Stokes, Gary Norberg; Andrew Murphy, Niall Cashman, Tadhg Deasy; Stephen Murphy, David O’Farrell; Ger O'Regan, Alan O’Callaghan, John O'Sullivan; David Cashman; Michael O’Halloran, Daniel Meaney; David Cashman. Subs: Alex Hogan for David Cashman (h-t), Colin O’Leary for Tadhg Deasy (47mins), Eoin O’Farrell for Alan O’Callaghan (57mins), Brian Ahern for Norberg (57mins).

REFEREE: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)