Munster club heartbreak for Limerick champions Murroe-Boher

JUST four days after their Limerick Premier IHC final replay win, Murroe-Boher suffered heartbreak in extra time in the Munster club IHC quarter final.

The final scored was Murroe-Boher 0-22 Kilmaley 1-20 in Cusack Park in Ennis this Sunday.

Clare champions Kilmaley now advance to a semi final meeting with Waterford’s An Rinn or Clonea on November 5.

It was 1-7 to 0-6 to the Clare champions at half time.

The Kilmaley lead could have been greater but for their tally of 10 wides in the opening 30-minutes – Murroe-Boher had six wides of their own.

Before Murroe-Boher had settled, Kilmaley had the sliothar in the net – Daire Keane the scorer after a period of play when the Limerick champions should have cleared their lines.

Murroe-Boher did settle and Seanie Tobin (free) and Dylan Sheehan had points in reply to the early goal.

Sheehan had two early points and it was 1-1 to 0-3 before Kilmaley had their first point from play in the 12th minute.

When Tobin brothers Seanie and Pat had back-to-back points from play the game was level, 1-2 to 0-5 with 19-minutes played.

It was to be Kilmaley that finished the half on top with five of the last six points – two from Michael O’Malley from midfield.

Dylan O’Connor and Seanie Tobin had early second half points for Murroe-Boher and when Sheehan had his third of the day from play, it was 1-9 to 0-11 at the mid-point of the second half.

With 10-minutes to go the game was level for the second time, 1-11 to 0-14 with successive points from play for Seanie Tobin.

Sub Diarmuid Byrnes then had Murroe-Boher ahead for the first time but the Kilmaley response was points from Cian Moloney (free) and Daire Keane to wrestle back the lead with five minutes to play.

In injury time Karl Cusack popped up to ensure extra time.

It was a 60-minute period that saw Kilmaley register 13 wides and Murroe-Boher nine.

Kilmaley were 1-16 to 0-18 ahead at half time in extra time – Mickey O’Neill (2) and Sean Kennedy putting the Clare side. Jack Casey had two points in reply.

Daire Keane and Cian Moloney (free) had Kilmaley points in the second period of extra time but back came Murroe-Boher with three unansered points from Seanie Tobin to lead 0-22 to 1-18.

Then Daire Keane levelled yet again.

Then came the late late winner from a Michael O’Malley ‘65.

MURROE-BOHER: William Tobin; Barry Cusack, Seamus Hickey, Brian Timmons; Matthew Hanly, Darragh Kennedy, Finn Hourigan; Aaron Kennedy, Dylan Sheehan; Jack Casey, Conor Byrnes, Sean Tobin; Darren Dunlea, Pat Tobin, Cillian Byrnes. Subs: Ross Kennedy for Barry Cusack, inj (20mins), Dylan O’Connor for Aaron Kennedy (h-t), Karl Cusack for Conor Byrnes, inj (36mins), Diarmuid Byrnes for Matthew Hanly (50mins), Kevin Clohessy for Cillian Byrnes (e-t), Aaron Kennedy for Darren Dunlea (e-t), Matthew Hanly for Finn Hourigan (e-t), Barry Cusack for Pat Tobin (h-t, e-t).

KILMALEY: Bryan O’Loughlin; Sean Kennedy, Colin McGuane, Martin O’Connor; Eoin Enright, Conor Cleary, Sean Kennedy; Aidan McGuane, Michael O’Malley; Ken Kennedy, Sean O’Loughlin, Brian Cahill; Cian Moloney, Daire Keane, Eamonn Bracken. Subs: Alan Markham for Brian Cahill (h-t), Michael O’Neill for Eamonn Bracken (45mins), Paraic McNamara for Sean O’Loughlin (60mins), Conor Neylon for Conor McMahon (61mins), Stephen McNamare for Cian Moloney (13mins, e-t), Eamonn Bracken for Aidan McGuane (13mins, e-t), Noel Casey for Sean Kennnedy, 19mins, e-t).

REFEREE: John Mc Cormack (Tipperary).