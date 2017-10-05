Huge crowds expected at Limerick Racecourse for Munster National

THE €100,000 TJ McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National is the highlight of the two-day Munster Weekend of Racing bonanza at Limerick Racecourse this weekend.

The Munster National is the highlight of a seven-race National Hunt card at Greenmount Park this Sunday, October 8.

The McMahons Munster Mile is the feature race on a seven race flat card at the Patrickswell track on the previous day, Saturday October 7.

This is the second year that Sunday’s Munster National will commemorate legendary Croom amateur rider John Thomas McNamara who partnered 602 winners on the point-to-point circuit alone.

The late jockey’s talent reached a much wider audience with his many high-profile wins on the racecourse, particularly at the Punchestown and Cheltenham Festivals, in a long and successful career.

The entries for Sunday’s Munster National showpiece includes two previous winners of the contest in Shanpallas (2014) and Raz De Maree (2012).

The Grade A contest is due off at 4.25pm.

Sunday’s exciting card also includes the Listed Dunraven Arms Hotel Novice Hurdle.

Keanes Jewellers Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse forms a key part of the exciting weekend of racing.

The Keanes Jewellers most stylish lady will receive a diamond pendant to the value of €4,000.

Second prize is a shopping experience to the value of €1,000 from Carraig Donn and third prize is a luxury hamper sponsored by Inis - The Energy of the Sea. The top ten finalists will each receive a luxury goodie bag.

Tickets for Ladies Day are priced at €15 and may be purchased online on at www.limerickraces.ie or at the gate. Registration for Keanes Most Stylish Lady will take place in the marquee.

On Saturday, there will be a host of free family entertainment to enjoy at Limerick Racecourse, including onsite playground, cinema club, bouncy castle, face-painting, clowns, mini disco, Disney characters and more.

The opening race on Saturday is due off at 2pm, while the on-track action on Sunday begins at 1.45pm.

See www.limerickraces.ie for more details