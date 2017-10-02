Player of the Year for Gillane as eight Limerick hurlers on U-21 Team of the Year

EIGHT of Limerick’s All Ireland U-21 hurling winning team have been selected on the 2017 Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year, with Aaron Gillane taking the award for player of the year.

The players were honoured at a special ceremony at Croke Park this Monday night.

The eight Limerick representatives are joined on the team by three players a piece from Kilkenny and Galway, with one Cork player completing the line-up.

The Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year was also announced this Monday with Limerick’s Aaron Gillane taking home the award after fending off stiff competition from his teammates Kyle Hayes, Peter Casey and Sean Finn and Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney.

The Patrickswell man follows in the footsteps of Stephen Bennett from Waterford who was crowned Player of the Year in 2016 and Limerick’s Richie English, who was the 2015 winner.

The Team of the Year and Player of the Year winners were picked by a panel of judges including Ger Cunningham, Galway hurler Joe Canning, Waterford great Ken McGrath and TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Darren Brennan (Kilkenny); Sean Finn (Limerick), Conor Delaney (Kilkenny), Sean Loftus (Galway); Ronan Lynch (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Jason Cleere (Kilkenny); Colin Ryan (Limerick), Robbie Hanley (Limerick); Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Declan Dalton (Cork), Cian Lynch (Limerick); Conor Whelan (Galway), Peter Casey (Limerick), Thomas Monaghan (Galway).