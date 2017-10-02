LimerickPoll: Hayes voted U-21 hurler of the year by Leader readers

LIMERICK Leader readers have voted Kyle Hayes as their U-21 Hurler of the Year.

Thousands voted since last Thursday in the Limerick Leader poll and the All Ireland winning centre back secured 44% of the vote.

The Kildimo-Pallaskenry man is one of five nominated in the official short-list released last week by championship sponsors; Bord Gais Energy.

It’s almost a clean sweep for Limerick in the Hurler of the Year category, with four out of five nominees – Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Sean Finn, joined by Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney.

The official announcement of the U-21 Hurler of the Year will take place this Monday evening at an event in Dublin, where the Team of the Year will also be announced.

In the Limerick Leader poll, Hayes’ 44% was clear of Aaron Gillane, who recevied 26% of the vote. In third was Peter Casey with 23%.

Sean Finn got 5% and Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney 2%.