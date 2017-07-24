Local athletes Ciara Neville and Sharlene Mawdsley fourth in European relay

LIMERICK’S Ciara Neville and Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley were part of the Irish U/20 4x100m relay team that finished fourth at the European games last weekend. The local duo were joined in the the team by Molly Scott and Gina Akpe-Moses.

The Irish quartet missed out on a bronze medal by .30 of a second, coming in at 44.47 behind the Great Britain team on 44.17. Germany took Gold in a time of 43.44, while France claimed silver in 44.03.

Earlier in the championships Emerald AC’s Ciara Neville finished seventh in the 100m final in a time of 11.98, a race won by Ake-Moses in an exceptional time of 11.71