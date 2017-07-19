Limerick GAA fixtures cleared for Munster U-21 hurling final

LIMERICK GAA officials are working to clear the club fixture list for Wednesday July 26 to allow supporters attend the Munster U-21 hurling final.

Limerick bid for a seventh provincial U-21 title next Wednesday when Cork provide the opposition in the Gaelic Grounds.

When the sides met in the 2011 final, also in the Gaelic Grounds, over 8,500 witnessed a thrilling decider.

With Cork chasing a hat-trick of Munster senior, minor and U-21 titles, a crowd close to 15,000 could pack into the Gaelic Grounds for the eagerly awaited U-21 final, which will be live on TG4 – throw-in 7.30.

Limerick Bord na nOg had a packed fixture list for the night of the U-21 final but are in the process of confirming new dates for a host of U-14 football games.

Ticket are on sale for the final from Centra and SuperValu outlets and gaa.tickets.ie Adults tickets cost €15, with U-16s €5. There is a €5 concession for students and OAPs.

Elsewhere, attention turns to make-or-break championship games for the Limerick camogie and ladies football teams this weekend.

On Saturday (5.30) Limerick play Wexford in the final group game in Bruff. Limerick must win to reach the quarter finals and will also be monitoring results elsewhere with four teams vying for two places.

On Sunday (2.00) Limerick play Wicklow in the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship in Crettyard, Co Laois.