Limerick GAA Weekend Fixtures
Fixtures from Thursday to Tuesday for Limerick GAA
Wed 21 Jun
County Junior A Football League , Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Final ), Fr Caseys V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Michael Sexton
Thu 22 Jun
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: Monaleen, (Round 5), Monaleen V Fr Caseys 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 5), Newcastle West V St Kieran's 19:30, Ref: Michael O Flaherty
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: Dromcollogher/ Broadford GAA, (Round 5), Dromcollogher Broadford V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: St Patricks, (Round 5), St Patrick's V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Athea, (Round 5), Athea V Mountcollins 19:30, Ref: Jason Mullins
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Foynes, (Round 5), St Senan's V Oola 19:30, Ref: Kevin O Brien
County Hurling League Division 3, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 4), Dromin Athlacca V Bruree 19:30, Ref: Martin Doherty
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Glin GAA Club, (Round 5), Glin V Bruff 19:30, Ref: Sean Hartnett
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Pallasgreen, (Round 5), Pallasgreen V Claughaun 19:30, Ref: Donal Enright
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Cappamore, (Round 5), Cappamore V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: Johnny Murphy
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Pairc Abha Bhan, (Round 5), Gerald Griffins V Croom 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Ballylanders, (Round 5), Ballylanders V Cappagh 19:30, Ref: Mark Murphy
EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Boher, Cappamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes
Fri 23 Jun
South Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Knocklong, (Semi Final), Garryspillane V Effin 12:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 1), Croagh Kilfinny V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:30, Ref: Jason O Mahony
West Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 1), Askeaton V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: TBC
EAST SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Cappamore, (Semi-Finals), Oola V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat 24 Jun
County Hurling League Division 1 , Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 5), Kilmallock V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: John O Halloran
City Junior A hurling Championship 2017, Venue: Ballybrown, (1), Patrickswell V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Trevor Mann
City Junior A hurling Championship 2017, Venue: Rhebogue, (1), Old Christians V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan
City Junior A hurling Championship 2017, Venue: Rathbane, (1), Ballybrown V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Kevin O Brien
West Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 3), Tournafulla V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 1), Knockaderry V Granagh/Ballingarry 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 3), Killeedy V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:00, Ref: TBC
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Caherconlish, (2), Ahane V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan
Sun 25 Jun
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 4), St Kieran's V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 5), Ahane V Fr Caseys 17:00, Ref: Mark Murphy
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Castletown Ballyagran V Camogue Rovers 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: Bruree, (Round 1), Bruree V Dromin Athlacca 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Final), Garryspillane V Blackrock 00:00, Ref: TBC
South Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Croom, (Semi Final), Croom V Bruree 12:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 3), Monagea V Askeaton 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Dromcollogher, (Round 3), Tournafulla V Feohanagh 12:30, Ref: TBC
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 4), Kilmallock V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 19:30, Ref: Kevin O Brien
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Dromcollogher/ Broadford GAA, (Round 5), Dromcollogher Broadford V Newcastle West 12:00, Ref: Jason O Mahony
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Cappamore, (2), Caherline V Doon 14:30, Ref: Michael Sexton
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Caherconlish, (2), Murroe Boher V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:00, Ref: Francis Minogue
EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Cappamore, Doon V Cappamore 13:00, Ref: Philip Dee
EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Cappamore, Fedamore V Pallasgreen 18:00, Ref: Pat Coffey
EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP , Venue: Cappamore, Ballybricken Bohermore V South Liberties 19:45, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan
Tue 27 Jun
County Hurling League Division 1 , Venue: Knockainey, (Round 5), Knockainey V Ahane 19:30, Ref: Michael Sexton
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 6), St Kieran's V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Michael O Flaherty
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 6), Fr Caseys V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 6), Rathkeale V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 6), Na Piarsaigh V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Mountcollins, (Round 6), Mountcollins V St Senan's 19:30, Ref: John Mc Grath
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Ballysteen, (Round 6), Ballysteen V Athea 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Oola, (Round 6), Oola V Adare 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Galbally, (Round 6), Galbally V Castlemahon 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 6), Claughaun V Cappamore 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Bruff, (Round 6), Bruff V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 6), Mungret St Paul's V Galtee Gaels 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 6), Kilteely Dromkeen V Glin 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee
County Hurling League Division 5 Group 2, Venue: Childers Rd, (Round 5), Claughaun Old Christians V Killeedy 19:30, Ref: Jason O Mahony
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Croom, (Round 6), Croom V Ahane 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Cappagh, (Round 6), Cappagh V Gerald Griffins 19:30, Ref: Donal Neville
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 6), Fr Caseys V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Junior A Hurling League , Venue: Ballyagran, (Final ), Feenagh Kilmeedy V Kilmallock 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Junior B Football League , Venue: Adare , (Semi Final ), Ballybricken Bohermore V Knockaderry 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
West Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 1), Rathkeale V Killeedy 19:30, Ref: Jason O Mahony
City Senior Football Championship 2017), Venue: St Patricks, (Final), Monaleen V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Fr John Ryan Park, (Round 5), Staker Wallace V Monagea 19:30, Ref: Tadgh Cronin
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on