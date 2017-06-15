Limerick Desmond reach Plate final as District finish 13th at Kennedy Cup

THE Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League will target a fifth-placed finish in the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL on Friday, while the Limerick District has claimed a 13th place finish at the 32-team event.

Limerick Desmond take on the North Dublin Schoolboy League at 12noon on Friday at UL in the Plate final when a top five finish will also be on the line.

The West Limerick side secured their place in the Plate decider after a 2-0 win over the Kildare League on Thursday.

Kennedy Cup quarter-finalists the Limerick Desmond secured their win with goals from Shannonside’s Niall O’Connor and Gary Sheehan, of AK United.

Meanwhile, Limerick District secured two wins on Thursday to claim a 13th place finish overall.

District lost just one game in regular time over the course of the week, a 2-1 loss to the Athlone League on Monday, which left them facing an uphill battle to make the quarter-finals of the Kennedy Cup. It was a battle they ultimately lost, finishing second in Group 3

After thumping the Wicklow League 5-1 on Thursday morning with goals from Caherdavin Celtic’s Ronan O’Dwyer, Fairview Rangers Conor Keane and the Limerick FC duo of Wassiou Ayawe and Josh Quinlivan as well as an og, Limerick FC edged past North Tipp 2-1 in their 13th-14th place play-off game on Thursday evening.

Conor Keane fired Limerick in front when he reacted quickest after his initial header came crashing back off the upright to score.

North Tipp struck back amost immediately with a goal from a free-kick to make it 1-1. However, Limerick District secured a winner late on from a Ronan O’Dwyer header following a pin-point cross.

Meanwhile, the Limerick County Schoolboy League defeated the Roscommon League 4-3 on penalties after the sides were tied 1-1 at full-time in their final fixture.

Cullen’s Ben Murphy scored the goal for Limerick County who finished 31st overall.

Earlier in the day, Limerick County lost a dramatic penalty shoot-out 10-9 to West Waterford-East Cork after the sides had finished level 2-2 at the end of normal time.

Limerick County had led 2-0 at half-time with two goals from Murroe’s Jay Ryan.

Limerick County lost two of their games in penalty shoot-outs during the course of the week.

LIMERICK DESMOND KENNEDY CUP: Joey Rushe (AK Utd); Gary Sheehan (AK Utd); Conor Arthur (AK Utd); Jack O'Connor (AK Utd); Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest AFC); Oisin Enright (Newcastlewest AFC) Leon Barry (Newcastlewest AFC); Jack O'Connor (Newcastlewest AFC); Ciarain O'Sullivan (Broadford Utd); Thomas Curran (Broadford Utd); Rob Szebeni (Broadford Utd); Kenny Lynch (Broadford Utd); Niall O'Connor (Shannonside); Jake Power (Shannonside); David O'Shaughnessy (Askeaton); Oran Kelly (Pallaskenry); Sean Ryan (Kilcoleman); Mike Molloy (Ballingarry); Jack Molloy (Ballingarry); Zach Behan (GB Rovers). Manager: John Fennessy (Shannonside); Coaches: Ed Gallagher (Ballysteen); Ray Lynch (Broadford Utd); Eunan McDaid (Shannonside); Goalkeeper Coach: Franny Walshe (AK United).

LIMERICK DISTRICT KENNEDY CUP: Elvis Uzondu Duruji (Regional Utd); Kai Joyce (Limerick FC); Ronan O’Dwyer (Caherdavin Celtic); Conor Keane (Fairview Rangers); Wassiou Ayawe (Limerick FC); Josh Quinlivan (Limerick FC); Gary O’Halloran (Limerick FC); Jake Prendergast (Limerick FC); Riain O’Connell (Fairview Rangers); Fionn O’Dwyer (Regional Utd); Josh Twomey (Fairview Rangers); Ger Quaid (Limerick FC); Eoin Guilfoyle (Newport); Josh Shinners (Limerick FC); Eoghan Burke (Aisling Annacotty); Cian Fitzgerald (Caherdavin Celtic); Adam Cummins (Aisling Annacotty); Andri Haxhiji (Limerick FC); Cillian O’Shea (Fairview Rangers); James Killian (Mungret Regional); Management: Head of Delegation: Paddy Murphy; Manager: Declan EarlsCoach; Sean Maloney; Coach: Declan Considine; Coach: Alan Mitchell; Physio; Jimmy McNamara.

LIMERICK COUNTY KENNEDY CUP: Finn Clancy (Holycross); Sean O'Neill (Kilmallock); Tiernan Hanley (Charleville); Diarmuid Looby (Cullen); Eoin McGrath (Kilfrush); Ben Murphy (Cullen); David Curtin (Herbertstown); Conor Hanlon (Charleville); Jay Ryan (Murroe); Kyle Tierney (Holycross); Stephen Walsh (Charleville); Seanie Herr (Charleville); Jake Quirke (Charleville); Zach McCarthy (Kilbehenny); Ciaran Kennedy (Cappamore); Paddy Kennedy (Galbally); Darragh O'Brien (Cullen); Harry Fox (Herbertstown); Noah Patterson (Holycross); Andrew Kearns (Herbertstown) Management: Head of Delegation: Dave Shanahan (Charleville); Manager: Ray Ryan (Murroe); Head Coach: Shane Ryan (Cappamore); Coach: Eoghan O'Donnell (Knockainey)