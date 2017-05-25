Limerick GAA fixtures for the period May 25-31

Thursday May 25

All County Hurling League Division 1 Round 5

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

All County Football League Division 2 Round 2

St Senans v Galbally in Foynes at 8pm

City Junior A Football League Final

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Monaleen in Clarina at 7.30pm

Pierse Motors East Junior B Hurling League Final

Cappamore v Fedamore in Kilteely at 7.30pm (Extra time if Required)

West Intermediate Hurling Championship

Killeedy v Newcastle West in Tournafulla at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)

West Junior B Football Championship

Adare v Granagh-Ballingarry in Rathkeale Bog Garden at 7.30pm

U-14 Hurling Division 1

Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West in Mungret at 7pm

Friday May 26

All County Hurling League Division 2

Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry in Effin at 7.30pm

All County Football League Division 1

Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm

City Junior B Football League Final

Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls in Kildimo at 7.30pm

South Junior A Hurling League Final

Staker Wallace v Kilmallock in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Blackrock v Bruree in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

West Junior B Football League Semi Finals

Knockaderry v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West at 7.30pm; Ballysteen v Rathkeale in Croagh at 7.30pm

Saturday May 27

All County Football League Division 2

Galbally v Mountcollins in Galbally at 3pm

Pierse Motors East Junior A Hurling League Final

Caherline v Doon in Cappamore at 7pm (Extra time if required)

Sunday May 28

Munster Senior Football Championship

Limerick v Clare in Cusack Park Ennis at 3.30pm

City Junior A Hurling League Play Off

Patrickswell v Monaleen in Rebhogue at 7pm (Extra time if required)

Pierse Motors East Senior Hurling Championship Final

Doon v Murroe-Boher in Cappamore at 12pm

Pierse Motors East Junior A Football League Final

Ahane v Pallasgreen in Boher at 7.30pm (Extra time if Required)

Pierse Motors East Junior B Football League Final

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Knockane in Kilteely at 7pm (Extra time if required)

South Junior B Hurling League Semi Finals

Bruree v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 12noon; Camogue Rovers v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 6.15pm

West Intermediate Hurling Championship

Feohanagh v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballingarry at 7pm

West Junior B Hurling League Semi Final

Tournafulla v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 7pm (Extra time if required)

Monday May 29

West Junior A Hurling League Final

Killeedy v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Tournafulla at 7.30pm

West Junior B Hurling League Semi Final

Granagh-Ballingarry v Feohanagh at Feenagh at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)

West Junior A Football League

Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Abbeyfeale at 7pm

U-14 Football Division 1

Murroe-Boher v Newcastle West in Murroe at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Fr. Casey's in Monaleen at 7pm

U-14 Football Division 2

Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Dromcollogher Broadford in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Shannon Gaels in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Coolyroe at 6.15pm; Ahane v St. Kieran's in Ahane at 7.15pm; St Patricks v Kilpeacon in St. Patrick's at 6.15pmL Cappamore v Oola in Cappamore at 6.15pm; Knockainey v Galbally in Knockainey at 6.15pm; Killacolla Gaels v Na Piarsaigh in Bruree at 6.15pm; Ballylanders v Bruff in Ballylanders at 6.15pm

U-14 Football Division 3

Pallasgreen v Monaleen in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm; Cois Laoi Gaels v Ballybricken Bohermore at 6.15pm; Blackrock v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Kilfinane at 7pm; Rathkeale v Claughaun in The Bog Garden at 6.15pm; Athea v Croom in Athea at 6.15pm; Adare v Granagh/Ballingarry in Adare at 7pm

U-14 13-a-side

Caherconlish v Kilteely Dromkeen in Caherconlish at 6.15pm; Monagea v Cappagh in Monagea at 6.15pm

Tuesday May 30

All County Senior Football League Division 1 Round 4

Newcastle West v St. Patrick’s in Newcastle West at 7.30pm; Na Piarsaigh v Rathkeale in Caherdavin at 7.30pm; Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm; St Kierans v Monaleen in St. Kieran’s at 7.30pm

All County Football League Division 2 Round 4

Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 7.30pm; Athea v St Senans in Athea at 7.30pm; Galbally v Oola in Galbally at 7.30pm; Mountcollins v Castlemahon in Mountcollins at 7.30pm

All County Football League Division 3 Round 4

Bruff v Galtee Gaels in Bruff at 7.30pm; Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm; Kilteely-Dromkeen v Mungret St Pauls in Kilteely at 7.30pm; Claughaun v Glin in Claughaun at 7.30pm

All County Football League Division 4 Round 4

Abbey Sarsfields v Ahane in Abbey Sarsfields at 7.30pm; Ballylanders v Gerald Griffins in Ballylanders at 7.30pm

Wednesday May 31

U-14 Hurling Division 1

Bruff v Patrickswell in Bruff at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Ballybrown in Monaleen at 7pm; Newcastle West v Doon in Newcastle West at 7pm; Cois Laoi Gaels v Na Piarsaigh in Kilbehenny at 7.15pm; Murroe Boher v Mungret St. Paul's in Murroe at 7.15pm

U-14 Hurling Division 2

Kilpeacon v Kilmallock in Crecora at 6.15pm; Southside Gaels v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Claughaun at 6.15pm; Garryspillane v Hospital Herbertstown in Knocklong at 6.15pm; Ahane v St. Lawrenes in Ahane at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Adare in Feenagh at 6.15pm; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Killacolla Gaels in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Killeedy Tournafola in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St. Kieran's in Pallaskenry at 7.15pm

U-14 Hurling Division 3

Croom v Templeglantine in Croom at 6.15pm; Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls in Pallasgreen at 7pm

U-14 Hurling 13-a-side

Glenroe v Monagea in Glenroe at 6.15pm; Croagh Kilfinny v Rathkeale in Croagh at 6.15pm