Limerick GAA weekly fixtures – May 25-31
Thursday May 25
All County Hurling League Division 1 Round 5
Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
All County Football League Division 2 Round 2
St Senans v Galbally in Foynes at 8pm
City Junior A Football League Final
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Monaleen in Clarina at 7.30pm
Pierse Motors East Junior B Hurling League Final
Cappamore v Fedamore in Kilteely at 7.30pm (Extra time if Required)
West Intermediate Hurling Championship
Killeedy v Newcastle West in Tournafulla at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)
West Junior B Football Championship
Adare v Granagh-Ballingarry in Rathkeale Bog Garden at 7.30pm
U-14 Hurling Division 1
Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West in Mungret at 7pm
Friday May 26
All County Hurling League Division 2
Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry in Effin at 7.30pm
All County Football League Division 1
Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm
City Junior B Football League Final
Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls in Kildimo at 7.30pm
South Junior A Hurling League Final
Staker Wallace v Kilmallock in Kilfinane at 7.30pm
South Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Blackrock v Bruree in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
West Junior B Football League Semi Finals
Knockaderry v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West at 7.30pm; Ballysteen v Rathkeale in Croagh at 7.30pm
Saturday May 27
All County Football League Division 2
Galbally v Mountcollins in Galbally at 3pm
Pierse Motors East Junior A Hurling League Final
Caherline v Doon in Cappamore at 7pm (Extra time if required)
Sunday May 28
Munster Senior Football Championship
Limerick v Clare in Cusack Park Ennis at 3.30pm
City Junior A Hurling League Play Off
Patrickswell v Monaleen in Rebhogue at 7pm (Extra time if required)
Pierse Motors East Senior Hurling Championship Final
Doon v Murroe-Boher in Cappamore at 12pm
Pierse Motors East Junior A Football League Final
Ahane v Pallasgreen in Boher at 7.30pm (Extra time if Required)
Pierse Motors East Junior B Football League Final
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Knockane in Kilteely at 7pm (Extra time if required)
South Junior B Hurling League Semi Finals
Bruree v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 12noon; Camogue Rovers v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 6.15pm
West Intermediate Hurling Championship
Feohanagh v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballingarry at 7pm
West Junior B Hurling League Semi Final
Tournafulla v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 7pm (Extra time if required)
Monday May 29
West Junior A Hurling League Final
Killeedy v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Tournafulla at 7.30pm
West Junior B Hurling League Semi Final
Granagh-Ballingarry v Feohanagh at Feenagh at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)
West Junior A Football League
Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Abbeyfeale at 7pm
U-14 Football Division 1
Murroe-Boher v Newcastle West in Murroe at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Fr. Casey's in Monaleen at 7pm
U-14 Football Division 2
Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Dromcollogher Broadford in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Shannon Gaels in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Coolyroe at 6.15pm; Ahane v St. Kieran's in Ahane at 7.15pm; St Patricks v Kilpeacon in St. Patrick's at 6.15pmL Cappamore v Oola in Cappamore at 6.15pm; Knockainey v Galbally in Knockainey at 6.15pm; Killacolla Gaels v Na Piarsaigh in Bruree at 6.15pm; Ballylanders v Bruff in Ballylanders at 6.15pm
U-14 Football Division 3
Pallasgreen v Monaleen in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm; Cois Laoi Gaels v Ballybricken Bohermore at 6.15pm; Blackrock v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Kilfinane at 7pm; Rathkeale v Claughaun in The Bog Garden at 6.15pm; Athea v Croom in Athea at 6.15pm; Adare v Granagh/Ballingarry in Adare at 7pm
U-14 13-a-side
Caherconlish v Kilteely Dromkeen in Caherconlish at 6.15pm; Monagea v Cappagh in Monagea at 6.15pm
Tuesday May 30
All County Senior Football League Division 1 Round 4
Newcastle West v St. Patrick’s in Newcastle West at 7.30pm; Na Piarsaigh v Rathkeale in Caherdavin at 7.30pm; Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm; St Kierans v Monaleen in St. Kieran’s at 7.30pm
All County Football League Division 2 Round 4
Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 7.30pm; Athea v St Senans in Athea at 7.30pm; Galbally v Oola in Galbally at 7.30pm; Mountcollins v Castlemahon in Mountcollins at 7.30pm
All County Football League Division 3 Round 4
Bruff v Galtee Gaels in Bruff at 7.30pm; Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm; Kilteely-Dromkeen v Mungret St Pauls in Kilteely at 7.30pm; Claughaun v Glin in Claughaun at 7.30pm
All County Football League Division 4 Round 4
Abbey Sarsfields v Ahane in Abbey Sarsfields at 7.30pm; Ballylanders v Gerald Griffins in Ballylanders at 7.30pm
Wednesday May 31
U-14 Hurling Division 1
Bruff v Patrickswell in Bruff at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Ballybrown in Monaleen at 7pm; Newcastle West v Doon in Newcastle West at 7pm; Cois Laoi Gaels v Na Piarsaigh in Kilbehenny at 7.15pm; Murroe Boher v Mungret St. Paul's in Murroe at 7.15pm
U-14 Hurling Division 2
Kilpeacon v Kilmallock in Crecora at 6.15pm; Southside Gaels v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Claughaun at 6.15pm; Garryspillane v Hospital Herbertstown in Knocklong at 6.15pm; Ahane v St. Lawrenes in Ahane at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Adare in Feenagh at 6.15pm; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Killacolla Gaels in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Killeedy Tournafola in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St. Kieran's in Pallaskenry at 7.15pm
U-14 Hurling Division 3
Croom v Templeglantine in Croom at 6.15pm; Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls in Pallasgreen at 7pm
U-14 Hurling 13-a-side
Glenroe v Monagea in Glenroe at 6.15pm; Croagh Kilfinny v Rathkeale in Croagh at 6.15pm
