Limerick GAA weekly fixtures
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period May 18-24
Thursday May 18
Irish Wire Products Senior Football Championship Group 1
Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Mungret at 7.15pm
Football League Division 4
Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys in Ballyhahill at 7.30pm
City Junior B Football League
Claughaun v Ballybrown in Claughaun at 7pm
Pierse Motors East Junior Hurling League
Doon v Pallasgreen in Doon 7.30pm; Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane in Kilteely at 7.30pm; Murroe-Boher v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Boher at 7.30pm
South Intermediate Hurling Championship
Glenroe v Effin in Kilfinane at 7.30pm
South Junior A Football League
Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers in Hospital at 7.30pm
West Junior A Hurling League Semi Final
Killeedy v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)
West Junior B Football League
Athea v Knockaderry in Athea at 7.30pm
U-14 Hurling Division 1
Cappamore v Doon in Cappamore at 6.15pm
Friday May 19
LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1
Garryspillane v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 7.30pm
Pierse Motors East Junior Football League
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Ahane in Caherelly at 7.30pm; Fedamore v Oola in Fedamore at 7.30pm
South Junior A Football League
Galtee Gaels v Ballylanders in Kilbehenny at 7.30pm
West Junior B Football League
St Senans v Ballysteen in Foynes at 7.30pm
U-14 Football Division 2
Na Piarsaigh v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 6.30pm
Saturday May 20
All County Hurling League Division 3
Blackrock v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 6.30pm
All County Hurling League Division 5
Adare v St Kieran’s in Adare at 7.30pm
City Senior Hurling Championship Final
Sponsored by Horse & Hound Bar Mulgrave St
Patrickswell v Monaleen in Childers Rd at 7pm
Pierse Motors East Senior Hurling Championship Final
Doon v Murroe-Boher in Caherconlish at 5.45pm
Pierse Motors East Senior Cup Final
Cappamore v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7.15pm
Pierse Motors East Junior Football League
Pallasgreen v Knockane in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm
West Intermediate Hurling Championship
Feohanagh v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 7pm
West Junior A Hurling League Semi Final
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Tournafulla at 7pm (Extra time if required)
West Junior B Football League
St Kierans v Rathkeale in Rathkeale at 7pm
Sunday May 21
All County Hurling League Division 1
Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 12noon
All County Football League Division 1
Monaleen v Newcastle West in Monaleen at 6pm
Pierse Motors East Junior Hurling League
Doon v Murroe-Boher in Doon at 7pm; Ballybricken-Bohermore v Caherline in Caherelly at 7pm; Pallasgreen v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Pallasgreen at 7pm
South Junior Hurling League
Kilmallock v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 7pm; Bruff v Garryspillane in Bruff at 7pm
South Junior B Football League
Camogue Rovers v Galtee Gaels in Meanus at 12noon; Banogue v Castletown-Ballyagran in Banogue at 12noon
West Intermediate Hurling Championship
Knockaderry v Tournafulla in Newcastle West at 6.45pm
West Junior B Hurling League
Tournafulla v Granagh-Ballingarry in Tournafulla at 11.30am
Monday May 22
All County Football League Division 2
Adare v Mountcollins in Adare at 7.30pm
U-14 Football Division 1
Newcastle West v Monaleen in Newcastle West at 7pm; Fr Caseys v Mungret St. Paul's in Abbeyfeale at 7pm
U-14 Football Division 2
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Senans in Pallaskenry at 6.15pm; Shannon Gaels v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in Glin at 6.15pm; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane in Dromcollagher at 6.15pm; St Kierans v Belville Gaels in St Kierans at 6.45pm; Oola v Knockainey in Oola at 6.15pm; Kilpeacon v Cappamore in Crecora at 6.15pm; Galbally v Ballylanders in Galbally at 6.15pm; Bruff v Killacolla Gaels in Bruff at 6.15pm.
U-14 Football Division 3
Dromin Athlacca Banogue v Pallasgreen in Athlacca at 6.15pm; Galtee Gaels v Blackrock in Kilbehenny at 7pm; Monaleen v Cois Laoi Gaels in Monaleen at 7.30pm; Mungret St Pauls v Rathkeale in Mungret at 6.15pm; Granagh-Ballingarry v Athea in Ballingarry at 7pm; Claughaun v Adare in Claughaun at 7pm
Tuesday May 23
All County Hurling League Division 1
Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Kilmallock at 7.30pm; Na Piarsaigh v Knockainey in Caherdavin at 7.30pm; Ahane v Adare in Mackey Park at 7.30pm; Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Knocklong at 7.30pm
All County Hurling League Division 2
Doon v South Liberties in Doon at 7.30pm; Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry in Effin at 7.30pm; Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen in Mungret at 7.30pm; Ballybrown v Croom in Ballybrown at 7.30pm
All County Hurling League Division 3
Dromin-Athlacca v Bruree in Dromin at 7.30pm; Pallasgreen v Glenroe in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm; Feohanagh v Bruff in Quaid Park at 7.30pm
All County Hurling League Division 4
Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Fr John Ryan Park at 7.30pm; Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 7.30pm
All County Hurling League Division 5
Killeedy v Templeglantine in Pairc Ide Naofa at 7.30pm; Croagh-Kifinny v Mungret St Pauls in Croagh at 7.30pm
All County Hurling League Division 5
Askeaton v Crecora-Manister in Askeaton at 7.30pm; Tournafulla v Adare in Tournafulla at 7.30pm
Pierse Motors East Junior Football League
Fedamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Fedamore at 7.30pm
Wednesday May 24
U-14 Division 1 Hurling
Patrickswell v Murroe-Boher in Patrickswell at 6.15pm; Doon v Cois Laoi Gaels in Doon at 6.15pm; Na Piarsaigh v Cappamore in Caherdavin at 6.15pm; Ballybrown v Bruff in Ballybrown at 6.15pm
U-14 Hurling 13-a-side
Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen in The Bog Garden at 7.15pm
