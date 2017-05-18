Limerick GAA weekly fixtures

LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period May 18-24

Thursday May 18

Irish Wire Products Senior Football Championship Group 1

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Mungret at 7.15pm

Football League Division 4

Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys in Ballyhahill at 7.30pm

City Junior B Football League

Claughaun v Ballybrown in Claughaun at 7pm

Pierse Motors East Junior Hurling League

Doon v Pallasgreen in Doon 7.30pm; Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane in Kilteely at 7.30pm; Murroe-Boher v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Boher at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Hurling Championship

Glenroe v Effin in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

South Junior A Football League

Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers in Hospital at 7.30pm

West Junior A Hurling League Semi Final

Killeedy v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)

West Junior B Football League

Athea v Knockaderry in Athea at 7.30pm

U-14 Hurling Division 1

Cappamore v Doon in Cappamore at 6.15pm

Friday May 19

LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1

Garryspillane v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 7.30pm

Pierse Motors East Junior Football League

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Ahane in Caherelly at 7.30pm; Fedamore v Oola in Fedamore at 7.30pm

South Junior A Football League

Galtee Gaels v Ballylanders in Kilbehenny at 7.30pm

West Junior B Football League

St Senans v Ballysteen in Foynes at 7.30pm

U-14 Football Division 2

Na Piarsaigh v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 6.30pm

Saturday May 20

All County Hurling League Division 3

Blackrock v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 6.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 5

Adare v St Kieran’s in Adare at 7.30pm

City Senior Hurling Championship Final

Sponsored by Horse & Hound Bar Mulgrave St

Patrickswell v Monaleen in Childers Rd at 7pm

Pierse Motors East Senior Hurling Championship Final

Doon v Murroe-Boher in Caherconlish at 5.45pm

Pierse Motors East Senior Cup Final

Cappamore v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7.15pm

Pierse Motors East Junior Football League

Pallasgreen v Knockane in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Hurling Championship

Feohanagh v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 7pm

West Junior A Hurling League Semi Final

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Tournafulla at 7pm (Extra time if required)

West Junior B Football League

St Kierans v Rathkeale in Rathkeale at 7pm

Sunday May 21

All County Hurling League Division 1

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 12noon

All County Football League Division 1

Monaleen v Newcastle West in Monaleen at 6pm

Pierse Motors East Junior Hurling League

Doon v Murroe-Boher in Doon at 7pm; Ballybricken-Bohermore v Caherline in Caherelly at 7pm; Pallasgreen v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Pallasgreen at 7pm

South Junior Hurling League

Kilmallock v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 7pm; Bruff v Garryspillane in Bruff at 7pm

South Junior B Football League

Camogue Rovers v Galtee Gaels in Meanus at 12noon; Banogue v Castletown-Ballyagran in Banogue at 12noon

West Intermediate Hurling Championship

Knockaderry v Tournafulla in Newcastle West at 6.45pm

West Junior B Hurling League

Tournafulla v Granagh-Ballingarry in Tournafulla at 11.30am

Monday May 22

All County Football League Division 2

Adare v Mountcollins in Adare at 7.30pm

U-14 Football Division 1

Newcastle West v Monaleen in Newcastle West at 7pm; Fr Caseys v Mungret St. Paul's in Abbeyfeale at 7pm

U-14 Football Division 2

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Senans in Pallaskenry at 6.15pm; Shannon Gaels v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in Glin at 6.15pm; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane in Dromcollagher at 6.15pm; St Kierans v Belville Gaels in St Kierans at 6.45pm; Oola v Knockainey in Oola at 6.15pm; Kilpeacon v Cappamore in Crecora at 6.15pm; Galbally v Ballylanders in Galbally at 6.15pm; Bruff v Killacolla Gaels in Bruff at 6.15pm.

U-14 Football Division 3

Dromin Athlacca Banogue v Pallasgreen in Athlacca at 6.15pm; Galtee Gaels v Blackrock in Kilbehenny at 7pm; Monaleen v Cois Laoi Gaels in Monaleen at 7.30pm; Mungret St Pauls v Rathkeale in Mungret at 6.15pm; Granagh-Ballingarry v Athea in Ballingarry at 7pm; Claughaun v Adare in Claughaun at 7pm

Tuesday May 23

All County Hurling League Division 1

Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Kilmallock at 7.30pm; Na Piarsaigh v Knockainey in Caherdavin at 7.30pm; Ahane v Adare in Mackey Park at 7.30pm; Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Knocklong at 7.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 2

Doon v South Liberties in Doon at 7.30pm; Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry in Effin at 7.30pm; Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen in Mungret at 7.30pm; Ballybrown v Croom in Ballybrown at 7.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 3

Dromin-Athlacca v Bruree in Dromin at 7.30pm; Pallasgreen v Glenroe in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm; Feohanagh v Bruff in Quaid Park at 7.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 4

Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Fr John Ryan Park at 7.30pm; Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 7.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 5

Killeedy v Templeglantine in Pairc Ide Naofa at 7.30pm; Croagh-Kifinny v Mungret St Pauls in Croagh at 7.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 5

Askeaton v Crecora-Manister in Askeaton at 7.30pm; Tournafulla v Adare in Tournafulla at 7.30pm

Pierse Motors East Junior Football League

Fedamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Fedamore at 7.30pm

Wednesday May 24

U-14 Division 1 Hurling

Patrickswell v Murroe-Boher in Patrickswell at 6.15pm; Doon v Cois Laoi Gaels in Doon at 6.15pm; Na Piarsaigh v Cappamore in Caherdavin at 6.15pm; Ballybrown v Bruff in Ballybrown at 6.15pm

U-14 Hurling 13-a-side

Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen in The Bog Garden at 7.15pm