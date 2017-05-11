Limerick minor hurlers book Munster semi final with Clare after win over Waterford

Limerick booked their place in the Munster minor hurling championship semi final with a 0-19 to 1-7 win over Waterford.

In a bid to reach a fifth successive Munster MHC final, Limerick now travel to Ennis to play Clare in the semi final on June 28, with Cork v Tipperary in the other last four tie.

This play-off tie never got going with Limerick not showing any of the spark they demonstrated when losing narrowly to Tipperary in the previous round.

Free-taker Paul O’Brien finished with 0-10 – one from play.

After a lacklustre first half, Limerick were 0-9 to 1-2 ahead at the break with the opening four points of the game and the final four before half time.

The final four points of the half gave Limerick the interval lead after a 23rd minute Thomas Douglas goal from a Waterford penalty had tied up the game, 0-5 to 1-2.

Limerick made the early running and were 0-4 to no score ahead on five minutes with Rory Duff, Paul O’Brien, Ronan Connolly and Dylan O’Shea on the mark from play.

Limerick were to go 15-minutes without a score as Waterford gained a slight foothold, converting the penalty after Iarlaith Daly was fouled.

But Limerick were to finish strongly with Paul O’Brien converting three from placed balls and Dylan O’Shea notching his second from play.

On the restart Limerick found some form and had it back to 0-10 to 1-6 with 10-minutes gone.

But Limerick then got on top to advance.

O’Shea, David Woulfe (2), Connolly and Paul O’Brien frees easing Limerick clear.

LIMERICK: Daithi Heffernan (Mallow); Conor Flahive (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Nicholas (Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane); Mikey O'Brien (Doon), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Michael O'Grady (Knockainey); Rory Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Dan Minehan (Ahane); Ronan Connolly (Adare), Paul O'Brien (Mungret St. Pauls), David Woulfe (Kilmallock); Dylan O'Shea (Garryspillane), Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane). Subs: Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen) for Mikey O’Brien, inj (13mins), Eoin Sheehan (Garryspillane) for Paul O’Riordan (40mins), Jack Ryan (Doon) for Rory Duff (40mins), Calvin Carroll (Patrickswell) for Ryan Tobin (48mins).

WATERFORD: Eoghan Browne; Dan Booth, Matt Noonan, Tadhg Foley; Mairtin Power, Tom Barron, Luke O’Brien; Sean Whelan Barrett, Edward Cullen; Conor Whelan, Iarlaith Daly, Ian Beecher; Tom Looby, Thomas Douglas, Billy Power. Subs: Niall O’Keeffe for Conor Whelan (h-t), John Devine for Tom Looby (h-t), Sean Carton for Thomas Douglas (48mins), Kyle Bennett for Ian Beecher (56mins), Evan McGrath for Billy Power (56mins).

REFEREE: John McCormack (Tipperary).