Limerick minor footballers defeated by Clare after second half collapse

DEFEAT was Limerick’s lot this Wednesday evening in the Munster minor football championship semi final.

It finished Clare 3-13 to 0-12 after Limerick had led 0-10 to `-5 at half time.

After an impressive first half, Limerick were totally over run in the second half.

Despite conceding a fourth minute goal, Limerick blitzed the opening half to lead 0-10 to 1-5 at half time in front of 1007 spectators.

It was a 30-minutes that saw Limerick kick nine scores from play with six different scorers.

Clare were first out of the blocks to lead 0-2 to no score before Padraig Power opened the Limerick account.

Then came the Clare goal from Paudie Kelly after an exchange with Gearoid Cahill.

But the Limerick response was impressive as Clare failed to score for the next 10-minutes with fine Limerick scores from captain Karl Moloney, Rory O’Brien, Barry Coleman and Adam Costelloe.

Clare hit back with a free but it was only a temporary reprieve as O’Brien (free) and Sean Ryan continued the Limerick run.

Although Clare had another two points, Limerick finished strongly with O’Brien adding another two from play to leave the home side two points clear at the break, albeit they had a gentle breeze in the first half.

After all that positivity, Limerick were to score just two points in the second half – an O’Brien free and one from play, which came in injury time.

An early blast of 1-4 at the start of the second half turned the tide for Clare. The second half goal for Clare came from Gavin Cooney and Ross O’Doherty. Limerick finished with 0-6 for Rory O’Brien.

LIMERICK: Cian Walsh (St Senans); Mark Quinlan (Galbally), Eoin Burke (St Kierans), Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen); Padraig Power, (Rathkeale), Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), James Cummins (Galbally); Karl Moloney, captain (Crecora Manister), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Noel Callanan (St Kierans), Rory O Brien (Fr Caseys); Adam Costelloe (Banogue), Colm Moran (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Ryan (Athea). Subs: David Burke (Mungret St Pauls) for Noel Callanan (46mins), Calvin Moran (St Patricks) for Sean Ryan (50mins), Paul Collins (Crecora Manister) for Adam Costelloe (56mins), Adam Shier (Ballybricken-Bohermore) for Rory O’Brien (61mins).

CLARE: Mark Lillis; Jack Sheedy, Jayme O’Sullivan, Joe Miniter; Diarmuid Ryan, Fergal Donnellan, Keith White; Conor McMahon, Danny Griffith; Padraig Kelly, Sean Rouine, Dermot Coughlan; Gavin Cooney, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Gearoid Cahill. Subs: Conor Dillon for Conor McMahon (h-t), Ross O’Doherty for Ciaran O’Donoghue (40mins), Rian Considine for Cahill (55mins), Aaron O’Brien for Danny Griffin (58mins), Billy Clancy for Dermot Coughlan (61mins).

REFEREE: David Murnane (Cork).