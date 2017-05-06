Limerick SHC – Na Piarsaigh, Doon and South Liberties win
NA Piarsaigh, Doon and South Liberties have opened with wins in the Limerick SHC.
All three recorded wins this Saturday evening, while last evening, Monaleen and Knockainey played out a draw in round one of the Credit Union sponsored championship.
2016 All Ireland club SHC winners Na Piarsaigh had 17-points to spare over newly promoted Cappamore.
Goals from David Dempsey and Adrian Breen helped them to a 2-12 to 0-5 half time lead.
In Cappamore, Niall Moran hit 0-10 (one from play) for Ahane but was on the losing side – Doon 1-12, Ahane 0-11.
Doon were 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at half time with two points each for Dean Coleman and Micheal Ryan.
An early second half goal from Dean Coleman had Doon 1-9 to 0-6 ahead and although David Laing was sent off for a straight red card on 40-minutes, Ahane did cut the deficit slightly only for Doon to hold on.
South Liberties hit the final four points to overcome Bruff, 0-19 to 0-18.
The sides were level, 0-11 each, at half time.
On Friday, a late Mark O’Dwyer free ensured a draw, 0-16 each, between Monaleen and Knockainey. O’Dwyer ended with 0-10 (7frees) for Monaleen, who were 0-8 to 0-6 up at half time.
Knockainey had 0-7 (6frees) from Patrick Kirby.
The two remaining first round games take place on Sunday – Patrickswell v Adare in Kilmallock at 4.45pm and Ballybrown v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm.
*See the print editions of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on all Limerick SHC games.
