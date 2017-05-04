Limerick GAA weekly fixtures

Fixtures for Limerick GAA for May 4-10

Thursday May 4

City Junior A Football League

Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh in Monaleen at 7pm

East Junior B Hurling League

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Cappamore in Caherelly at 7pm; South Liberties v Fedamore in Dooley Park at 7pm

South Junior B Football League Round 2

Castletown-Ballyagran v Galbally in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

West Junior A Football League

Cappagh v Fr Caseys in Cappagh at 7.15pm

Friday May 5

Credit Union County Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1

Knockainey v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 7pm

LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 2

Pallasgreen v Blackrock in Hospital at 7pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Mgt County Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1

Glenroe v Croom in Bruff at 7pm

Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship

St Senans v Glin in Newcastle West at 7pm

West Junior A Hurling League

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Askeaton in Feenagh at 7.15pm

Saturday May 6

Credit Union County Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1

Doon v Ahane in Cappamore at 7.30pm; South Liberties v Bruff in Caherconlish at 7pm; Cappamore v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Mgt County Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1

Newcastle West v St Kierans in Mick Neville Park at 6.30pm; Dromin-Athlacca v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 7pm; Claughaun-Old Christians v Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 7pm

Griffin Coaches Intermediate Football Championship

Mountcollins v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West at 7pm

City Junior A Hurling League

Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh in Crecora at 4pm

South Junior Hurling League

Bruree v Knockainey in Knockainey at 7.30pm

South Junior B Football League Round 3

Galtee Gaels v Castletown-Ballyagran in Kilbehenny at 7.30pm

Sunday May 7

Credit Union County Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1

Patrickswell v Adare in Kilmallock at 4.45pm ; Ballybrown v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm

LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 2

Feohanagh v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 3pm; Effin v Murroe-Boher in Bruff at 5.15pm; Mungret St Pauls v Bruree in Mick Neville Park at 7pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Mgt County Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1

Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown in Caherconlish at 1pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Knockaderry in Askeaton at 3pm

East Junior A Football League

Knockane v Ballybricken in Knockane at 7.30pm; Ahane v Oola in Ahane at 7.30pm; Fedamore v Pallasgreen in Fedamore at 7.30pm

South Junior Hurling League

Staker Wallace v Glenroe in Kilbreedy at 6pm

South Junior B Football League Round 2

Camogue Rovers v Banogue in Meanus at 12noon

West Junior B Hurling League

Knockaderry v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 11.30am; Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Feohanagh in Feenagh at 11.30am; Newcastle West v Tournafulla in Newcastle West at 11.30am; Granagh-Ballingarry v Duagh in Ballingarry at 11.30am

Monday May 8

City Junior B Hurling League

Claughaun v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Claughaun at 7pm

U-15 Football Division 1

Fr Caseys v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Abbeyfeale at 6.15pm; Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West in Mungret at 6.15pm; St Patricks v Murroe-Boher in St. Patricks at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Claughaun in Monaleen at 6.15pm

Tuesday May 9

City Junior A Hurling League

Monaleen v Patrickswell in Monaleen at 7pm; St Patricks v Ballybrown in Rhebogue at 7pm

East Junior A Hurling League

Ahane v Doon in Ahane at 7pm; Pallasgreen v Caherline in Pallasgreen at 7pm; Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Kilteely at 7pm

Wednesday May 10

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Semi Final

Limerick v Clare in Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

South Junior Hurling League

Garryspillane v Kilmallock in Knocklong at 7.30pm

U-15 Football Division 2

St Senans v Knockaderry in Foynes at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Adare in Quaid Park Coolyroe at 6.15pm; Ballylanders v Croom in Ballylanders at 6.15pm

U-15 Football Division 3

Pallasgreen v Knockainey in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm; Caherconlish v Galtee Gaels in Caherconlish at 7pm; Rathkeale v St Kierans in The Bog Garden at 6.15pm; Granagh-Ballingarry v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Ballingarry at 6.15pm