Limerick GAA weekly fixtures
Fixtures for Limerick GAA for May 4-10
Thursday May 4
City Junior A Football League
Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh in Monaleen at 7pm
East Junior B Hurling League
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Cappamore in Caherelly at 7pm; South Liberties v Fedamore in Dooley Park at 7pm
South Junior B Football League Round 2
Castletown-Ballyagran v Galbally in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
West Junior A Football League
Cappagh v Fr Caseys in Cappagh at 7.15pm
Friday May 5
Credit Union County Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1
Knockainey v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 7pm
LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 2
Pallasgreen v Blackrock in Hospital at 7pm
Nick Grene Sportsground Mgt County Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1
Glenroe v Croom in Bruff at 7pm
Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship
St Senans v Glin in Newcastle West at 7pm
West Junior A Hurling League
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Askeaton in Feenagh at 7.15pm
Saturday May 6
Credit Union County Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1
Doon v Ahane in Cappamore at 7.30pm; South Liberties v Bruff in Caherconlish at 7pm; Cappamore v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
Nick Grene Sportsground Mgt County Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1
Newcastle West v St Kierans in Mick Neville Park at 6.30pm; Dromin-Athlacca v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 7pm; Claughaun-Old Christians v Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 7pm
Griffin Coaches Intermediate Football Championship
Mountcollins v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West at 7pm
City Junior A Hurling League
Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh in Crecora at 4pm
South Junior Hurling League
Bruree v Knockainey in Knockainey at 7.30pm
South Junior B Football League Round 3
Galtee Gaels v Castletown-Ballyagran in Kilbehenny at 7.30pm
Sunday May 7
Credit Union County Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1
Patrickswell v Adare in Kilmallock at 4.45pm ; Ballybrown v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm
LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 2
Feohanagh v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 3pm; Effin v Murroe-Boher in Bruff at 5.15pm; Mungret St Pauls v Bruree in Mick Neville Park at 7pm
Nick Grene Sportsground Mgt County Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1
Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown in Caherconlish at 1pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Knockaderry in Askeaton at 3pm
East Junior A Football League
Knockane v Ballybricken in Knockane at 7.30pm; Ahane v Oola in Ahane at 7.30pm; Fedamore v Pallasgreen in Fedamore at 7.30pm
South Junior Hurling League
Staker Wallace v Glenroe in Kilbreedy at 6pm
South Junior B Football League Round 2
Camogue Rovers v Banogue in Meanus at 12noon
West Junior B Hurling League
Knockaderry v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 11.30am; Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Feohanagh in Feenagh at 11.30am; Newcastle West v Tournafulla in Newcastle West at 11.30am; Granagh-Ballingarry v Duagh in Ballingarry at 11.30am
Monday May 8
City Junior B Hurling League
Claughaun v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Claughaun at 7pm
U-15 Football Division 1
Fr Caseys v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Abbeyfeale at 6.15pm; Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West in Mungret at 6.15pm; St Patricks v Murroe-Boher in St. Patricks at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Claughaun in Monaleen at 6.15pm
Tuesday May 9
City Junior A Hurling League
Monaleen v Patrickswell in Monaleen at 7pm; St Patricks v Ballybrown in Rhebogue at 7pm
East Junior A Hurling League
Ahane v Doon in Ahane at 7pm; Pallasgreen v Caherline in Pallasgreen at 7pm; Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Kilteely at 7pm
Wednesday May 10
Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Semi Final
Limerick v Clare in Gaelic Grounds at 7pm
South Junior Hurling League
Garryspillane v Kilmallock in Knocklong at 7.30pm
U-15 Football Division 2
St Senans v Knockaderry in Foynes at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Adare in Quaid Park Coolyroe at 6.15pm; Ballylanders v Croom in Ballylanders at 6.15pm
U-15 Football Division 3
Pallasgreen v Knockainey in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm; Caherconlish v Galtee Gaels in Caherconlish at 7pm; Rathkeale v St Kierans in The Bog Garden at 6.15pm; Granagh-Ballingarry v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Ballingarry at 6.15pm
