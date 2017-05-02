Limerick U-17 football team selected to play Cork

THE Limerick U-17 team has been named for this Tuesday evening’s Munster Championship semi final.

Six members of the Limerick minor football team backbone the county U-17 team to travel to Pairc Ui Rinn this May 2 to play a Cork side that beat Waterford in the previous round, 6-24 to 0-1 in Dungarvan.

The Limerick U-17 team are under the same management as the county minors – manager John Ryan with selectors Brian Nolan, Cathal Minihane and David O’Connor.

The six starters involved in both the U-17s and minor team are Cian Walsh, Mark Quinlan, James Cummins, Liam Kennedy, Barry Coleman and Rory O’Brien. Also involved in both panels is Alan Kiely.

The Limerick minor footballers play Clare in their Munster semi final on Wednesday May 10 in the Gaelic Grounds.

LIMERICK: Cian Walsh (St Senans); Michael Murphy (St Kierans), Eoin Burke (St Kierans), James Garvey (Mungret St Pauls); Mark Quinlan (Galbally), Alan Kiely (Claughaun), James Cummins (Galbally); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans); Adam Lacey (Knockaderry), Rory O’Brien (Fr Caseys), Michael Togher Clancy (Claughaun); Aaron Kelly (St Patricks), Matthew Lucey (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh O’Connor (Rathkeale). Subs: Mark White (Rathkeale), Jack Kenny (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Michael Ryan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Oisín Brennan (Newcastle West), Sean Clancy (Galtee Gaels), Liam Wilson (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), John Leahy (Na Piarsaigh), David Ahearne (Mungret St Pauls).