Limerick GAA fixtures for the period Thursday April 20 to Wednesday April 26 with the Limerick SFC and Limerick IFC the headline events.

Thursday April 20

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Rd 1

Adare v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 7pm; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh in Askeaton at 7pm

All County Hurling League Division 3 Round 2

Blackrock v Bruree in Kilfinane at 6.30pm

South Intermediate Championship Quarter Final

Blackrock v Bruree in Kilfinane at 6.45pm

South Junior B Football League Round 2

Castletown-Ballyagran v Galbally in Ballyagran at 7pm

Friday April 21

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Rd 1

Ballysteen v Oola in Mungret at 7pm; Newcastle West v St Patrick's in Mick Neville Park

Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Glin v Mungret St Pauls in Askeaton at 7pm; Claughaun v St Senan's in Adare at 7pm; Bruff v Galbally in Hospital at 7pm; Castlemahon v Athea in Tournafulla at 7pm; Cappamore v Mountcollins in Ballyagran at 7pm

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 2

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 6.30pm; Doon v Patrickswell in Doon at 6.30pm; Kilmallock v Adare in Kilmallock at 6.30pm; Ahane v Garryspillane in Mackey Park at 6.30pm

County Minor Hurling 13-A-Side Competition Round 2

Caherline v Hospital-Herbertstown in Caherline at 6.30pm; Templeglantine v Glenroe (C Team) in Templeglantine at 6.30pm; South Liberties v St.Kieran’s in Dooley Park at 6.30pm

All County Hurling League Division 4 Round 2

Staker Wallace v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Fr.Ryan Park at 6.30pm

City Minor Football Championship

Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7pm; Ballybrown v Southside Gaels in Clarina at 7pm

East Junior Football League

Fedamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Fedamore at 7pm; Knockane v Ahane in Knockane at 7pm

South Minor Hurling League Semi Final

Ballyhoura Gaels v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 6.45pm

South Junior Hurling League

Bruff v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm

U-16 Football 13-a-side

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Galtee Gaels in Kilteely at 7.15pm

U-15 Football Division 3

Granagh-Ballingarry v St Kierans in Ballingarry at 6.45pm

U-15 Hurling Division 3

Dromin Athlacca Banogue v Caherline in Athlacca at 7pm

Saturday April 22

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Rd 1

Monaleen v Rathkeale in Clarina at 7pm; St Kierans v Ballylanders in Bruff at 7pm

Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Gerald Griffins v Pallasgreen in The Bog Garden at 7pm

City Junior A Hurling League

Patrickswell v St Patricks in Patrickswell at 7pm; Mungret St Pauls v Crecora/Manister in Mungret at 7pm

Sunday April 23

County U-21 B Hurling Championship Final

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Cappamore in Caherconlish at 4pm

Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Bruff v Galbally in Hospital at 7pm

All County Hurling League Division 2 Round 1

Granagh-Ballingarry v Doon in Ballingarry at 6.30pm

City Junior A Hurling League

Monaleen v Ballybrown in Monaleen at 2.30pm

East Junior A Hurling League

Caherline v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Caherconlish at 6.30pm; Ahane v Murroe-Boher in Ahane at 6.30pm

East Junior Football League

Pallasgreen v Oola in Pallasgreen at 7pm

South Minor Hurling League Semi Final

Ballyhoura Gaels v Bruff in Kilfinane at 12.30pm

South Junior Hurling League

Dromin-Athlacca v Blackrock in Athlacca at 12noon; Camogue Rovers v Glenroe in Meanus at 12noon; Bruree v Staker Wallace in Bruree at 6.30pm

Féile Peil na nÓg A Final

Newcastle West v Mungret in Claughaun at 12.45pm

Féile Peil na nÓg B Final

Galbally v Cappamore in Claughaun at 11.30am

U-16 Hurling Division 3

St Kierans v Glenroe in St Kierans at 12pm

Monday April 24

City Junior B Hurling League

Ballybrown v Claughaun in Clarina at 7pm

U-16 Football Division 1

Claughaun v Mungret in Claughaun at 6.15pm; Fr Caseys v Newcastle West in Abbeyfeale at 6.15pm; Adare v Askeaton Balysteen Kilcornan in Adare at 6.15pm; Galbally v St Patricks in Galbally at 6.30pm; Kilpeacon v St. Kierans in Crecora at 6.30pm

U-16 Football Division 2

Granagh-Ballingarry v Hospital-Herbertstown in Ballingarry at 6.15pm; Killacolla Gaels v Croom in Bruree at 6.15pm; Oola v Ballylanders in Oola at 6.15pm; Murroe-Boher v Ballyhoura Gaels in Boher at 6.45pm; Na Piarsaigh v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Caherdavin at 6.15pm; Ahane v Clan na nGael in Ahane at 6.15pm; St Senans v Monaleen in Foynes at 6.15pm; Rathkeale v Shannon Gaels in The Bog Garden at 6.15pm

U-16 Football Division 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Dromcollager-Broadford GAA at 6.15pm; Bruff v Cappamore in Bruff at 6.15pm; South Liberties v Athea in Dooley Park at 6.15pm

U-16 Football 13-a-side

Pallasgreen v Caherconlish in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm

Tuesday April 25

East Junior B Hurling League

Fedamore v Cappamore in Fedamore at 7pm; Doon v Ballybricken-Bohrmore in Doon at 7pm

Wednesday April 26

East Minor Football Championship

Padraig Pearse v South Liberties in Caherelly at 7pm

U-15 Football Division 1

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in Pallaskenry at 6.15pm; Newcastle West v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 6.15pm; Murroe-Boher v Galbally in Murroe at 6.15pm; Claughaun v St Patricks in Claughaun at 6.15pm

U-15 Football Division 2

St Senans v Belville Gaels in Foynes at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Adare in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Ahane v Ballylanders in Ahane at 6.15pm

U-15 Football Division 3

Galtee Gaels v Knockainey in Kilbehenny at 6.15pm; Caherconlish v Pallasgreen in Caherconlish at 6.15pm; St Kierans v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Caherconlish at 6.15pm; Rathkeale v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 6.15pm