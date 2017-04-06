Limerick GAA Fixtures, April 6-11
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period from Thursday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 11.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
County Football League Division 4, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 1), Fr Caseys V Cappagh 19:00
City Junior A Football League 2017, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Na Piarsaigh 18:45
City Junior A Football League 2017, Venue: Crecora, (1), Crecora Manister V Monaleen 18:45
West Junior A Hurling League, Venue: Askeaton, (Round 2), Askeaton V Killeedy 18:15
West Junior A Hurling League, Venue: Templeglantine, (Round 2), Templeglantine V Feenagh Kilmeedy 18:15
City Junior B Football League), Venue: Mungret, (1), Mungret St Paul's V Claughaun 18:45
City Junior B Football League), Venue: Clarina, (1), Ballybrown V St Patrick's 19:00
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 1), Blackrock V Effin 18:30
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Childers Rd, (Round 1), Murroe Boher V Mungret St Paul's 18:30
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship , Venue: Patrickswell, (Round 1), Patrickswell V Ahane 18:30
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship , Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Mungret St Paul's V Kilmallock 18:30
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship , Venue: Knocklong, (Round 1), Garryspillane V Na Piarsaigh 18:30
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship , Venue: Adare, (Round 1), Adare V Doon 18:30
County Minor Hurling 13 aside Competition, Venue: St Johns Park, (Round 1), Hospital Herbertstown V South Liberties 18:30
County Minor Hurling 13 aside Competition, Venue: Knockainey, (Round 1), Knockainey V Templeglantine 18:30
County Minor Hurling 13 aside Competition, Venue: Glenroe, (Round 1), Glenroe V Caherline 18:30
County Hurling League Division 2 , Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 1), Granagh/Ballingarry V Doon 18:30
Minor Hurling League , Venue: Bruff, (round 1 ), Bruff V Dromin Athlacca 18:30
West Senior Football Championship, Venue: Knockaderry, (Semi-Final), Dromcollogher Broadford V Ballysteen 18:30
City Minor Hurling Championship 2017, Venue: Monaleen, (1), Southside Gaels V Monaleen 18:30
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 1), Kilteely Dromkeen V Pallasgreen 18:45
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
County U21 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Semi Final ), Killeedy Tournafulla V Southside Gaels 16:00
County U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: Bruff, (Semi Final ), Ballybricken Bohermore V st johns 15:00
County Senior Football League Division 1, Venue: Monaleen, (Round 2), Monaleen V St Patrick's 15:00
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Kilbehenny, (Round 1), Galtee Gaels V Glin 15:00
City Senior Football Championship 2017), Venue: Rhebogue, (Semi final), St Patrick's V Monaleen 19:00
West Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Askeaton, (Quarter Finals), Newcastle West V Gerald Griffins 18:30
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
South Junior Hurling League, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 1), Dromin Athlacca V Bruff 18:00
South Junior Hurling League, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 1), Garryspillane V Kilmallock 18:00
South Junior Hurling League, Venue: Knockainey, (Round 1), Knockainey V Staker Wallace 18:00
South Junior Hurling League, Venue: Meanus, (Round 1), Camogue Rovers V Bruree 18:00
West Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 1), St Senan's V Mountcollins 18:30
West Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Killeedy, (Round 2), Killeedy V Feenagh Kilmeedy
West Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Knockaderry V Feohanagh
West Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Templeglantine, (Round 2), Templeglantine V Granagh/Ballingarry 11:30
West Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 2), Newcastle West V Duagh 11:30
City Minor Hurling Championship 2017, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Ballybrown 18:00
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING LEAGUE, Venue: Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, (Round 1), Caherline V Doon 18:00
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING LEAGUE, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 1), Kilteely Dromkeen V Murroe Boher 18:00
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING LEAGUE, Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 1), Ahane V Ballybricken Bohermore 18:00
MONDAY, APRIL 10
County U21 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Semi Final ), Bruff V Mungret St Paul's 19:00
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
County Hurling League Division 1 , Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 2), Kilmallock V Adare 18:30
County Hurling League Division 1 , Venue: Knockainey, (Round 2), Knockainey V Patrickswell 18:30
County Hurling League Division 1 , Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 2), Ahane V Garryspillane 18:30
County Hurling League Division 1 , Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 2), Na Piarsaigh V Murroe Boher 18:30
County Hurling League Division 2 , Venue: Doon, (Round 2), Doon V Monaleen 18:30
County Hurling League Division 2 , Venue: Croom, (Round 2), Croom V South Liberties 18:30
County Hurling League Division 2 , Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Mungret St Paul's V Effin 18:30
County Hurling League Division 2 , Venue: BALLYBROWN GAA, (Round 2), Ballybrown V Granagh/Ballingarry 18:30
County Hurling League Division 3, Venue: KIlfinane, (Round 2), Blackrock V Bruree 18:30
County Hurling League Division 3, Venue: Glenroe, (Round 2), Glenroe V Cappamore 18:30
County Hurling League Division 5 Group 1 , Venue: Crecora, (Round 2), Crecora Manister V Adare 18:30
County Hurling League Division 5 Group 1 , Venue: Askeaton, (Round 2), Askeaton V St Kieran's 19:00
County Hurling League Division 5 Group 2, Venue: Pairc Ide Naofa, (Round 2), Killeedy V Croagh Kilfinny 18:30
County Hurling League Division 5 Group 2, Venue: Round 8 Winners, (Round 2), Claughaun Old Christians V Mungret St Paul's 18:30
South Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Bruree, (Quarter Final), Bruree V Blackrock
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Fr John Ryan Park, (Round 2), Staker Wallace V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 18:30
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Knockaderry V Dromcollogher Broadford 18:30
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Monagea, (Round 2), Monagea V Newcastle West 18:30
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on